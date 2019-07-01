If you love a fancy cocktail with a budget price tag, then you are about to be very excited. It's no secret that Applebee's is home to some delicious drink specials, but this one kind of outdoes itself. Starting today and for the entire month of July, you can get yourself the Applebee's Malibu DOLLARMAMA. That's right, for a simple, humble dollar you can get their take on the Bahama Mama — a drink that just screams summer.

This Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is perfect for the hot summer months and is served in a 10-ounce mug filled with white rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, Tropicana orange juice, and Dole pineapple juice. Is this something you would drink on vacation? Absolutely. So bring the vacation to you.

“Malibu Coconut Rum is unquestionably a fan favorite, so we’ve added this premium liquor to our ever-popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “If you’re looking for a new cocktail to cheers to summer with, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA has you covered.” Now, if Applebee's would just let you bring in an inflatable kiddie pool to relax in, that would be your summer all sorted. For now, it will just have to be a killer drinks special getting you through.

And, of course, for a dollar you can get quite a few of these Malibu Dollaramama and still have change — but just because you can do it, doesn't mean you should. Please drink responsibly, especially when they're only a buck a piece.

Of course, Applebee's always manages to deliver with their Neighborhood Drink of the Month Club specials, but there are plenty of other places to get your drink on this summer if you're not feeling the Bahama Mama vibes. If you'd prefer something non-alcoholic but still incredibly refreshing, Burger King's Frozen Fanta is back and ready to make this summer feel like a party — but one you can drive yourself home from. If you'd rather just say home and enjoy your gigantic pool — or the tiny kiddie pool you blew up in your kitchen — there are more amazing at-home drink options out there then ever.

You can grab yourself some of the new Malibu Strawberry Spritz — a deliriously pink cocktail in a bottle — if you want something aggressively millennial to take with you to the pool. Or, if you want something with a little more edge, you can try Angry Orchard's Spritz Rose Hard Cider, which is maybe the longest name for a drink in I can that I've ever heard, but promises to be super delicious this summer. Or, you can relive the days of your wilder youth and just take whatever you find in your parent's alcohol cabinet and mix it with whatever you find in the fridge. A delicious whiskey, vodka, root beer, and apple juice combination awaits.

Summer is definitely the time of letting your hair down and enjoying a refreshing beverage — whether you like an iced coffee or an iced cocktail. The Malibu DOLLARMAMA from Applebee's certainly promises to liven up your summer without breaking the bank. But at a dollar a piece it can be very tempting to go overboard — so remember to pace yourself. Safety first. Always wear your swimmies.