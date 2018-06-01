After the internet speculated about their relationship, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson recently confirmed that they were together in a May 29 Instagram post. And as if seeing the two dressed up in Hogwarts' finest wasn't cute enough, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's latest photo shows the new couple very much so happy and in love.

On May 21, People reported information from an alleged source of Grande's that connected the two celebrities together, saying the pair's relationship "just started" and is "very casual." The two had apparently been spending a lot of time together as of recent, with Grande being seemingly "smitten" by the SNL star. According to sources, the two fostered a friendship after meeting on set of SNL in 2016, during one of Grande's hosting appearances. The news came just a couple of weeks after it was confirmed that Grande and her, now, ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, ended their nearly two-year relationship together. And though it seemed as though Grande was moving on rather quickly, her fans were surprisingly on board with the news of her brand-new romance with Davidson.

On May 30, Grande shared a picture of herself and Davidson captioned, "i thought u into my life [.] woah ! look at my mind," to which the entire world couldn't help but swoon.

As mentioned, Grande and Miller were together for quite some time, citing "busy schedules" as a reason for their split. However, according to unnamed sources, their relationship "was basically over last year" — per People — also noting that the two had "struggled for a long time with their relationship." It's also being reported that the last time fans caught Grande and Miller together at Coachella 2018 also marked the pair's tragic end.

Today, Grande is seemingly quite fond of Miller — even going as far as dedicating a sweet message to the "Dang!" rapper on her Instagram page after their split, writing,

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

Shortly after their split was confirmed, a fan tweeted that Grande and Miller's split was responsible for Miller's recent behavior. Grande, however, wasn't going to sit back and take the blame, and so the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer responded with a powerful message for all those listening.

In a Wednesday, May 23, statement posted to her Twitter page, Grande wrote,

"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them. I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that."

The notice was obviously well received, because the fan apologized, wishing both of the celebrities well in a statement of his own shortly thereafter.

With so much love and support surrounding Grande and Davidson, the new couple seem to be super happy. And who knows, since Grande and Davidson are officially showing each other off to the world, maybe fans will get some confirmation to whether or not they actually have matching tattoos?

Here's to hoping Grande and Davidson continue to live their best lives, while posting their cutest moments on Instagram so the world can continue to be in awe, of course.