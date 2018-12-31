There's no denying that 2018 was a super busy year for Ariana Grande. Between her high-profile relationship to her musical successes, she had a lot on her plate. As Us Weekly noted, Ariana Grande's New Year's Eve Instagram post not only recaps her busy year, but it also encourages everyone to have a positive mindset as they head into 2019.

Grande is planning on leaving the negativity in 2018, based on her latest Instagram post. The "God is a Woman" singer touched upon her hard and incredibly busy year in the caption, as she bid a not-so-fond "farewell" to 2018 and wished her followers a happy 2019. She wrote, alongside a glamorous photo of herself:

"farewell 2018, you f*ck. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. 🖤"

The singer continued to spread love and light in her caption. She also related that if everyone, including herself, can get through such a difficult year, then they can get through anything. Grande wrote:

"be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything. 🖤"

It's not surprising to see Grande spreading the positivity in her message as she's been known to share such kind notes on numerous occasions. Only a couple of days before her New Year's Eve post, she wrote a sweet message to her followers on Twitter, showing once again that she's all about the positive vibes leading into 2019.

As Grande insinuated in her Instagram post, 2018 was full of ups and downs for the talented singer. In case you forgot, everyone followed along to her relationship saga with Pete Davidson. Shortly after it was reported that the pair were dating in May, it was announced that the Saturday Night Live star proposed to Grande, according to June report from People, which, naturally, shocked the world.

While their relationship was chronicled on both of their various social media pages, they apparently weren't meant to be. In October, TMZ reported that Grande and Davidson had parted ways.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande also dealt with the passing of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller this year. In September, it was reported that the rapper had tragically passed away at the age of 26, per TMZ.

In response to this news, Grande posted a candid photo of her ex on Sept. 8. She followed that up with another post on Sept. 14, which featured Miller and Grande joking around with each other during a happier moment. She captioned the post with, in part, "i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

But, to focus on the positives of 2018 (as is the Grande way), there were some amazing moments from the past year. More specifically, the singer pretty much dominated the music industry. In August, she released her latest album, Sweetener, which was an instant hit. She also released another single, "Thank U, Next," in November, which inspired countless memes and helped produce the most iconic music video of the year.

In light of all of those achievements, and numerous more, Grande was honored as Billboard's Woman of the Year. So, there were definitely some exciting highlights from 2018 for the singer. And it's clear from her latest Instagram post that she's already looking forward to many more amazing moments in the year to come.