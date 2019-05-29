Get ready, because Bachelor Nation is about to get a little bit bigger. Early Wednesday morning, May 29, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham went to the hospital to prepare for their baby's arrival — and of course, they shared photos on Instagram so all of their fans can follow along.

The former Bachelor lead posted a picture with his wife, where they're standing in the hospital hallway as she cradles her baby bump. Arie wrote a simple caption: "IT’S HAPPENING!" Fellow franchise alum Raven Gates commented, "Good luck!!!!! 💕💓," while former longtime Bachelor producer Elan Gale wrote an enthusiastic, "BRING. HEEEEEERRRRRR. HOOOOOME." (Since it's still early over on the West Coast, chances are more well wishes from Bachelor contestants will continue to come in as the morning goes on.)

Meanwhile, over on Lauren's page, she shared a series of pictures to her Instagram Story — even tagging their soon-to-be baby, who already has her own account. (The handle is @BabyLuyendyk, if you want to get a head start and follow an Insta influencer-in-the-making.) Lauren shared another hallway hospital photo of herself, as well as a picture of Arie on dad duty with a caption that read, "Cutest daddy to be carrying all the bags."

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Perhaps the most adorable of the hospital photos is another one that Lauren shared to IG Story, where she's sitting in the hospital bed and Arie's kissing her baby bump. She captioned it, "love you @ariejr." They both genuinely look so thrilled to become parents.

Lauren Burnham/Instagram Story

And even Baby Luyendyk, whose name has yet to be revealed, shared a photo (the same one shared to Lauren's IG Story) with the caption, "Is it time yet? #39weekspregnant." Already 'gramming from inside the womb? See, this child really is a true influencer. Plus, the baby-to-be already has 268,000 followers — and counting.

Considering that Instagram is where this reality TV couple has shared a bunch of pregnancy updates, fans will want to keep an eye on their page for whenever their baby finally arrives. Fingers crossed they share the name right away, too, because you know fans are curious to find out what they decide.

Back in January, Arie and Lauren revealed they're having a daughter via a pink-themed photoshoot with Us Weekly. Lauren told the magazine at the time, "I think, to be honest, in the beginning we were both hoping that we were having a girl." However, funnily enough, they initially thought they were having a boy. She said, "We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks. We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy."

As the couple explained in that same interview, they were advised to go do an ultrasound at 15 weeks — and they got different results. Arie recalled, "I was very quiet. The ultrasound tech says, ‘Well. I'm about 98 percent.’ So I still wasn't convinced after the first time we saw it. We went back to the doctor, went back a few other times and just went back for our anatomy scan. It’s definitely a girl!"

So, that settles that — Arie and Lauren will be parents to a little girl very, very soon. And plenty of Bachelor fans are following along and ready to help them celebrate this exciting milestone.