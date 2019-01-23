La-Maui-ren and Ar-Maui-ie are Maui'd. The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham shared some "Just Married" photosthey took while hanging out on Wailea Beach after their wedding, and it looks like they're having an a-Maui-zing time. Lauren and Arie put on their matching shirts, headed down to the water, turned into a "Just Mauied" Megazord (i.e., Lauren climbed on Arie's shoulders), and snapped some photos. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Lauren uploaded one of the pics and wrote, “Incase you somehow missed it, we MAUI’D y’all!” Arie shared a slightly different photo and captioned it with "Forever Mauied."

You undoubtedly know the story of how we got here all too well, but it probably can’t hurt to go over all of it again. Arie and Lauren met on Arie’s season of The Bachelor. Lauren was originally the first runner-up of the season, but that all changed in a big way after a few extremely dramatic things happened. (The Most Dramatic Bachelor Finale in Bachelor History feels like a lifetime ago, right? It was not a lifetime ago. It wasn't even a decade ago. Or 365 days ago. That episode aired at the beginning of last March. Yes, your math is correct. It aired less than a year ago. What a long 10 months it has been.)

A few months after he changed his mind and reunited with Lauren, Arie got down on one knee at the After the Final Rose special and asked Lauren to marry him. She said yes. A few months later, they announced they planned to wed on the 12th day of January in the year 2019. And a few months after that announcement, they revealed they are expecting their first child.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, The Bachelor Season 22 couple that almost wasn’t tied the knot in Maui. The Bachelor cameras were not present, but the dating reality series was major part of Arie and Lauren's big day. King of Bachelor Nation Chris Harrison oh-so nobly officiated the ceremony, and Bachelor Nation denizens like Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Jacqueline Trumbull, Seinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias, Jenna Cooper, and Maquel Cooper were all in attendance. As Us Weekly reported on Sunday, Arie and Lauren stayed in Hawaii after their nuptials to celebrate their shiny new matrimony. The honey-Maui-oon is on.

And it sure sounds like the newlyweds are going to keep the wedding-related content coming for a while. On Monday, The Bachelorette Season 8 first runner-up shared a picture he took with Lauren on their wedding day in front of their cake and wrote, “I’m going to be guilty of over posting our wedding but I can’t stop looking back at such a perfect day. Thank you to @cakefanatics, our wedding cake was unreal!”

Don't stop sharing those wedding photos, Arie and Lauren. Seriously! Here we thought we wouldn't get to see much of your ceremony and reception because you decided to not do a televised wedding special for The Bachelor. All of these pictures and Instagram Stories are a Maui-rvelous alternative.