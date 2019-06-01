The Luyendyks are on the fast track to being parenting pros. Arie and Lauren's new photos of baby Alessi are proof the newborn is already — adorably — settling into her new home about as seamlessly as her mom and dad are taking to first-time parenthood. It also doesn't hurt that Alessi has, so far, allowed the Bachelor couple to catch some much-needed Zs. “We survived our first night at home… She’s such a good sleeper,” Arie captioned a May 31 photo of his sleeping daughter all swaddled in a blanket on his Instagram Stories, per People.

It was, of course, the first of many photos ABC's Season 22 Bachelor and his wife shared since Alessi was born on May 29. Oh, and the days-old baby even got in on the action, since she already has her own Instagram account. (Alessi's hilarious Instagram bio: "Started from the womb now we here.") She's even "posted" an IG Story with a photo of herself newly born, writing, "That was quite the journey let me tell ya. I'll post more soon, just soaking it all in."

Over on her dad's IG account, Arie documented Alessi's first car ride. The racecar driver even thinks his girl could very well follow in his footsteps. "Look at that right foot pushing the gas pedal," he joked in one of his IG Story posts that shows his girl snoozing in her car seat with one of her tiny feet extended. He also added a checkered racing flag emoji to the pic.

Obviously Lauren had to get in on the social media action as well. In a series of her own Stories, the new mom shared two adorable snaps of Alessi. The first snap showed the diapered newborn resting peacefully on her dad's bare chest. In the second, Lauren posted a video of Arie patting their "Little squoosh" who was striking the same pose. "Just way too cute," Lauren wrote.

In another Story, Lauren sent a message to her followers: "I just wanted to say thank you so much to our family and friends (in person and online). The support and sweet message we've received have been overwhelming. I've been trying my best to respond to everyone I can. . .I'll probably have time wen Alessi is 18."

Arie and Lauren's willingness to share their first days as parents didn't exactly come as a surprise to their fans and followers on social media, given that both had very openly documented their pregnancy journey on the 'gram. Arie even announced Alessi's birth on his Instagram Story. "We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl," he wrote at the time. "6 lbs, 13 oz, 20 inches long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

The next day, Arie and Lauren shared the first photos of their baby — you guessed it — on social media. In addition to sharing that Alessi is sweet and calm, they also first revealed her name in an IG Story. In a previous post, Lauren wrote that they'd had the "beautiful and unique" name picked out since Christmas. She also noted that they'd never met anyone with her name.

The reality stars announced they were expecting a baby girl to Us Weekly in early January. As Lauren admitted in an interview with the magazine, "I think, to be honest, in the beginning we were both hoping that we were having a girl." Of course their wish came true — though it didn't seem that would be the case, at first.

"We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks," she added to Us. "We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy." (A subsequent visit to her doctor proved otherwise.)

Days after the big reveal, Arie and Lauren got married in Hawaii, with Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiating the ceremony. So it seems more than safe to say that 2019 has been filled with exciting major milestones for the pair — and the addition of Alessi to their family is just the latest of what's sure to be many more to come in the future.