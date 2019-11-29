Black Friday is one of the biggest days to score a deal throughout the entire year. However, not everyone wants to venture out into the crowds, avoid being hit my shopping carts, and fight for their favorite pieces. Thankfully, ASOS's Black Friday sale is all online, and the deal is just as good as anything you could pick up at your local mall.

ASOS is a long standing online shopping spot for fashion forward styles at affordable prices. When the retailer and brand has a sale, there's no better excuse to go shopping. For Black Friday, ASOS is giving customers 30% off site wide including everything from women's and men's apparel to accessories, shoes, and beauty. No matter what you're looking to pick up during your post Thanksgiving haze, there's a good chance ASOS has something for you.

While the discount itself is the biggest draw of the sale, there's another bit of good news for those looking to check names off their Christmas lists or grab a little something for themselves. ASOS's Black Friday sale began early, but if you didn't hop on it, don't worry. The online retailer's deal will extend all the way until after Cyber Monday, ending on Dec. 3 at 3 A.M. ET.

Of course, ASOS's line up of items is massive, but there are some items you may want to check out while shopping from this online retailer's Black Friday Sale.

Sequin Dresses

With Thanksgiving over, holiday parties are about to begin. From Christmas get togethers to New Year's Eve all nighters, you'll need a little bit of sparkle for these occasions. Grab a dress from ASOS and be prepared to party.

Hair Accessories

From headbands to sparkling bobby pins, hair accessories were one of the major trends of 2019, and that doesn't seem to be changing in 2020. Grab a braided, puff headband and channel your inner Kate Middleton, or snag a shimmering snap clip a la Ariana Grande during the ASOS Black Friday sale.

Skin Care

Majorly popular skin care brand The Ordinary is sold on ASOS's website, and if you thought the affordable brand's items couldn't get more affordable, wait until you shop its products on Black Friday at ASOS.

Boots

if you've been on the hunt for a great pair of winter boots but didn't want to pay a high price, ASOS has you covered. The retailer has over 1,000 different pairs of boots to choose from, and during Black Friday, they're 30% off.

Festive Styles

The day after Thanksgiving may have you in the holiday spirit, and if so, ASOS has an entire Christmas edit to shop. Yes, the items are included in the Black Friday sale. If you need an ugly Christmas sweater that's actually not really ugly, snag one now.

ASOS's Black Friday sale is shoppable using code BIG30, so if you want to take advantage of the 30% off discount, head to the retailer's site now.