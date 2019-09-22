Ava DuVernay brought the story of Central Park Five — now referred to as the Exonerated Five — to Netflix with her Emmy-nominated four-part miniseries, When They See Us. That was far from the end of their relationship, though. DuVernay brought the Exonerated Five to the 2019 Emmys as her dates, just like she previously promised. Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise stood by DuVernay on the Emmys red carpet on Sept. 22. Rather than talk fashion, they shared with Giuliana Rancic how meaningful it is to them that this miniseries told the real story behind their wrongful incarceration and how it has resonated with so many people.

Following the announcement that When They See Us was nominated for 16 Emmys, The Hollywood Reporter announced director and writer DuVernay would be bringing the Exonerated Five to the awards show with her. She was, of course, true to her word. On the carpet, DuVernay shared with Rancic how she'd been inspired to tell the true story of these five men who were sentenced to prison as teenagers for a rape in Central Park that they hadn't committed after Santana had reached out to her on Twitter.

In her interview with Rancic, DuVernay shared how the story resonated with her as she was teenager in Compton at the time that McCray, Richardson, Salaam, Santana, and Wise had their childhoods in Harlem put to an abrupt end. And, as the positive reviews, viewers' response, and Emmy noms indicate, their harrowing tale resonated with audience members as well.

Meanwhile, Wise said the making of and response to When They See Us is "a blessing, it was all a dream to become a reality." And Salaam brought up how the series was important for the Exonerated Five to see as well, since the men hadn't shared their unique experiences with one another before. "We never spoke about what our experiences were like," Salaam said. "This was really the first time after almost a decade, I believe, for us to have seen each other's stories and to really vibrate with it on a different level. And now the whole world got an opportunity to see it and it's just an honor."

