Will baby soon make three? They may have only been dating for about eight months, but Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick want kids together and have even discussed how many of them, too. During a June 18 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason revealed that his dream is to have three children (and two dogs, by the way), but Kaitlyn is trying to be more realistic with the family planning.

"Three does sound nice, but I know that probably won't happen," joked Kaitlyn — who noted she's already decided what they will name their first daughter. "I mean, I'm fine with one or two. I used to want five [kids], but now I'm like, 'OK, I'm turning 34 tomorrow, and I'm like, 'You know what? One would be great!'"

In the meantime, the couple is already getting what Jason called a "crash course" in parenting, having announced last month that they adopted a rescue dog. The pup that they named Ramen Noodle Vino (or "Noods," for short) was a "rescue match made in heaven," Kaitlyn wrote in a recent Instagram post, and Jason added to ET that he is helping them learn how they parent. (For the record, he also said that it's "going well.")

All that being said, it comes as no surprise, of course, that they have also talked about marriage and have even tossed around wedding plans. Despite the fact Jason hasn't put a ring on it just yet, Kaitlyn already has a particular kind of engagement sparkler in mind.

"What I really like is just a simple band with a fatty rock. I don't ask for much!" she said in the ET interview. "I like rectangle, I like square and I like round — just not teardrop. ... I just want something that can make my hands a little cuter."

If the design sounds kind of familiar to Bachelor Nation, there's a reason. The former Bachelorette admitted when she recently saw Lauren Bushnell's ring from Chris Lane, she told Jason it was "the exact one" she wants.

Aside from adopting "Noods," the couple also took another big step in their relationship last month when Jason moved in with Kaitlyn, relocating from Seattle to her Nashville home. When the pair excitedly announced that news on the May 24 episode of the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, Jason noted that it put them "in a better position for short and long-term."

The only slightly awkward part: It's the same house that Kaitlyn shared with Shawn prior to the former couple announcing their split last November. Even so, Kaitlyn told ET that it was also something she and Jason discussed before he made the move.

"It always felt like mine, to the point where even when the breakup happened, [Shawn] was like, 'Obviously this is your house. Like, you did this.' So it just feels like something that — it doesn't have bad energy or bad juju in there," she explained. After all, after the pair finishing remodeling the house together, they plan to sell it anyway.

In the meantime, they're just enjoying being together. When confirming their relationship during a joint January appearance on the Today show, Jason noted that they were friends first and "friendship turned into a relationship.” And that solid foundation may be part of the reason things are going so well for them now.

"I didn't realize a relationship could be this easy and that I could be this happy with somebody. It's just so easy," Kaitlyn added to ET. "We just have a really healthy relationship, healthy communication, and we build each other up."

And from the sounds of it, that communication has involved plans for a lifetime together for a Bachelor Nation happily ever after.