Nobody knows what makes a fairy tale date quite like the alums of the Bachelor franchise — so naturally, fan-favorite Jason knew exactly what would make a night out rose-worthy. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick went out on a first date, and they conveniently shared the whole adorable night out on Instagram so fans could see that they both were there for the right reasons.

Jason — who won fans' hearts when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette — flew out to Denver in order to take Kaitlyn on a romantic date, which they capped off with some drinks and dancing with a group of friends. "Every date has a different definition of after dinner drinks [with] friends," Jason captioned a video of Kaitlyn dancing on his Instagram story. "Sign me up for this definition."

He also shared a clip of himself and Kaitlyn singing along to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," telling his followers that the former Bachelorette is " beautiful," as she goofed around for the camera. And Kaitlyn seemed to be just an enamored of her date, joking on her own Instagram story that Jason checked off plenty of boxes because "he likes wine and dancing."

Fans hoping for one of the Bachelor franchise's classic romantic moments also got one with Kaitlyn's video of herself and Jason dancing to a country song, and making each other laugh. "Ok ... he dances with me," she wrote over the sweet video, making sure to tag him in the clip. Jason reposted the video on his own account, adding the caption, "Oh my lanta," along with a loved-up emoji.

Jason revealed that he had a crush on the former Bachelorette shortly after she split from fiancé Shawn Booth in November, and the pair arranged to go out on a date when he appeared on Kaitlyn's podcast, Off the Vine on Wednesday. "Jason, are you finally going to ask me on a date?" Kaitlyn asked, which sent the fan-favorite contestant into a fit of giggles.

"You're making me blush over here, Kaitlyn," he replied, adding that he would be in Denver soon. "I mean, if we're both going to be in the same city at the same time I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner or grab drinks ... My heart is racing over here, my beats per minute are off the chain."

And after admitting that she was "all in" on the idea of meeting up with Jason, Kaitlyn offered him a few joking words of advice: "Don't f*ck it up!" (Based on the pair's adorable Instagram stories, it looks like he definitely avoided that pitfall."

Kaitlyn has been open about her journey for love since being on The Bachelorette in 2015. In November, she spoke out about her split from Shawn Booth — the couple were engaged for three years after the former trainer proposed to Kaitlyn on the Season 11 finale — and revealed that breaking up in the public eye was incredibly difficult.

"It's been a really hard few months now," she admitted during an episode of Off the Vine. "I really did think we'd get through it. To be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together. I just never took our commitment or being engaged, lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work."

Kaitlyn continued, "With all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that’s what I need to take from all of this. Sometimes you need to take a moment and take a step back to think about what you are fighting for and if it makes sense for your longterm happiness."

"There were some important fundamental values that weren’t lining up,” she said, adding that there were also "some things we’d probably never see eye-to-eye on. We were left with no choice but to be honest with ourselves and each other."

However, Kaitlyn made sure to tell fans that "I want to reiterate to people, what you saw on social media was real and what we had was real love."

While her love story with Shawn may have come to an end — and broken the hearts of Bachelor fans everywhere in the process — it looks as if Kaitlyn is enjoying spending some time with Jason. Clearly, he didn't just win the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans during his time on the show.