Baskin-Robbins knows what's good. The famous ice cream chain is kicking off National Ice Cream Month the best way possible: Baskin-Robbins will give away ice cream pizza slices on July 1 (and I need to find my nearest Baskin-Robbins, stat).

There are a few caveats to know about: the free slices are only available between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at participating locations, while supplies last. But if you manage to get your hands on one, you can sink your teeth into some ooey, gooey chocolatey goodness — the Polar Pizza is made with a chocolate chip cookie crust and topped with rainbow sprinkles, cookie dough pieces, and a drizzled marshmallow glaze. And yes, my mouth is already watering.

Still craving more ice cream? Baskin-Robbins is continuing the ice cream celebration all month long. According to a press release, the beloved Oreo n' Cake flavor is making its long-awaited return as July's flavor of the month — because the only thing better than cake batter and Oreos are the combination of the two.

If you're in the mood for a lighter, more refreshing flavor in honor of summertime, Baskin-Robbins is introducing a brand new flavor to its menu: blackberry hibiscus, which is a mix of blackberry hibiscus-flavored ice cream and sorbet with a simply irresistibly sweet blackberry swirl. Why have fresh, boring fruit when you can get it in ice cream form, right?!

This isn't the first time Baskin-Robbins has made our unrealized ice cream dreams come true this year. A few months ago, they created the miracle that is their ice cream cookie cake (aka a giant ice cream sandwich), for which I am forever thankful. But the Polar Pizza isn't the only food trending this summer — there are a lot more food mashups you absolutely need to try as soon as possible. Scroll below for a list of trending foods that are definitely worth the trip:

Dunkin' Donuts Dunkin' Donuts just announced their newest creation, which hits stands July 2. The donut fries are a convenient, modern twist on the classic American treat that we didn't even know we needed. Made with gooey croissant dough and tossed in cinnamon sugar, the fries are served to a crispy perfection and I couldn't be more excited to get my hands on them!

Taco Bell Nachos just got an amazing upgrade with Taco Bell's greatest concoction, which Taco Bell announced it is bringing back for the summer. Dip them in warm queso (because queso is literally life) or go all out with the BellGrande, complete with beef, cheese, tomato, and sour cream. It's basically like cheese fries times 1,000. Dig in!

KFC I love pickles and I love fried chicken, so obviously, my mind was ~shook~ when KFC announced this genius new mashup. I'm loving the salty-sour flavor of the sauce. I'm drooling just scrolling through pics of the chicken. Sorry, not sorry.

Cheesecake Factory The combo of cherries and chocolate isn't anything groundbreaking, and it's definitely been around before (hi @Cherry Garcia). But have you ever tried mixing chocolate, cherries, and cheesecake? Thanks to Cheesecake Factory's newest menu item, you can now try it and enhance your life. Plus how adorable and Instagrammable are those pink sprinkles?!

Wrigley From the bright pink wrapper to the sweet, refreshing, and fruity flavors themselves, Skittles has officially created the most summer-esque treat imaginable with their colorful Summer Splash packs. Enjoy them on the beach or sneak a pack or two at your desk (no shame!). I'm obsessed with the pink wrapper, and even more obsessed with the new flavors.