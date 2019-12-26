Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale Offers Candles For Just $10.50

Yes, the Candle Day Sale may be over, but that doesn't mean you've lost your chance to snag affordable 3-wick candles. Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale kicked off on Dec. 26, and among the deals is another opportunity to snag the brand's iconic candles for much less than their retail value. That's not all, though. This sale also features other Bath & Body Works favorites, and now that Christmas is over, it's time to start spending that cash and those gift cards.

According to an e-mail blast from the brand, the Semi-Annual Sale began Dec. 26 and will extend all the way into the new decade. You'll have until Jan. 20 to grab some of the deals. However, if you're a seasoned Bath & Body Works shopper, you'll know that the sooner you shop, the more likely you are to snag your most sought after items like those coveted 3-wick candles.

During the event, customers will be able to shop 3-wick candles for just $10.50 making them only a marginally higher price than they were during the brand's massive Candle Day when they retailed for $9. There is a slight catch to the candle sale, though. Not everything is $10.50. The deal focuses on the brand's winter scents, like Fresh Balsam and Winter, and some of its classics like Eucalyptus Spearmint and White Gardenia. Despite this, according to the website, there are still roughly 100 candles on sale.

While Bath & Body Works' candles are some of its most well-loved and sough after products (seriously, there's a whole day dedicated to them), but the Semi-Annual Sale is more than just candles.

For lovers of the brand's other home fragrances, select Wallflower refills are discounted by over 50% retailing for just $3 each. Even packs of two Wallflowers are on sale for only $5.75. Just like the 3-wick candles, the sale is on select fragrances, but there are more than enough to choose from.

As for the brand's body care, you can purchase select products up to a massive 75% off including classic scents like Japanese Cherry Blossom, pieces from the retailer's aromatherapy range, and festive scents like Fresh Sparkling Snow.

Whether you decide to head in store or shop online, Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale is on, and it's the perfect time to stock up on everything from $10.50 3-wick candles to 75% off lotions and shower gels.