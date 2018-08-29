The late '90s and early 2000s have officially made their big comeback (just look at all of the crop tops and platforms everyone's wearing), and to celebrate, one of the decade's most underrated boy bands is making a return as well. After 15 years out of the spotlight, Irish guitar-driven band BBMak announced a reunion, and they've got new tour dates and music to celebrate being "back here, baby."

According to People, Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally were inspired to get the band back together after a video of themselves performing the early aughts classic "Back Here" on YouTube went viral back in April. "Back in the day we were like brothers, and we’re dear friends still to this day because we’ve stayed in touch. We’ve seen some of the other bands come back and having a good time performing, and we missed it," Burns told People about the inspiration behind BBMaK's comeback. "We had done some songs on our own and we thought, ‘We have some songs here.’ It just felt like the right time to do it."

The trio originally shot to fame in 1999 thanks to catchy singles like "Still By Your Side" and "Out Of My Heart (Into Your Head)," toured with fellow boy banders *NSYNC, and even appeared on Disney Channel classics like Even Stevens.

However, after calling it quits in 2003, they retreated from the spotlight (Burns and McNally stayed in the music industry, while Barry became a personal trainer).

And fans can thank the band's biggest single, "Back Here," for helping to bring them back out on the road and into the studio. "At the time the song was out we didn’t realize it was going to be such a classic," Burns told People about their debut single, which is still beloved by '90s kids to this day. "Billboard put us as one of the top 10 boy band songs of all time. People still hear it on the radio and TV."

Burns added that he's looking forward to performing the song on the road, when the trio kicks off their North American tour with three intimate shows in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles in November, along with the band's other hits, like "Still On Your Side." Tickets for BBMAK's tour go on sale on Friday, Aug. 31, with more tour dates to be announced in early 2019. Their first comeback show will take place on November 13 in New York City.

As for their new music, well, it won't stray too far from the boy band's roots. "We haven’t changed our sound drastically — maybe a little bit — so the new songs definitely fit in with all the old stuff," Burns said, adding that "our sound is guitar-driven, three-part harmonies and that just fits in with the rest of our repertoire."

BBMAK is far from the only boy band to reunite in recent years: The Backstreet Boys are finishing up their Las Vegas residency and celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band. Meanwhile O-Town is back on tour and rocking a brand new sound, *NYSNC recently got their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and even 98 Degrees returned to the stage for fans who have yet to get "Give Me Just One Night" out of their heads.

Clearly, with One Direction on hiatus, the O.G. boy bands have decided to come back together to celebrate all of the cheesy and wonderful music that topped the pop charts 20 years ago — and I for one, couldn't be more excited about it. Now, to find all of that old frosted eyeshadow and glitter lip gloss.