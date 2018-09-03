You're probably taking a relaxing day off for this Labor Day holiday, and you should. Whether you're lounging by a pool or refusing to get out of your pajamas, there's no wrong way to spend the long weekend. However, if you're missing BECCA's 2018 Labor Day sale, you may look back on this day off and regret your decisions. Why? The deals are honestly too good to miss, and they're being offered on every single item on the BECCA website. Yes, really. Stay in your pajamas or your swimsuit if you like, but don't forget about this sale. Grab your phone and your credit card, and get ready to shop.

What can you get a discount on during BECCA's 2018 Labor Day sale? Everything. That's right! The entire BECCA site is part of the holiday deal, and it's almost too good to be true. Every BECCA product up for grabs on their site is currently 20 percent off. From highlighters to foundations to powders, you can get anything you need or anything you've been keeping an eye on from the brand for 20 percent off during the extended weekend.

To take advantage of the deal, simply do your shopping and grab all of the goodies that you want. Once at the checkout, enter code "LABORDAYLOVE" in the promo section, and your cart's total will be updated with the 20 percent discount.

There's certainly no shortage of items to choose from on the site. BECCA's range of cosmetics is no joke, and they've had some major launches as of late. In fact, the brand just released their new Skin Love foundation as well as their Glow Elixir, too products that will give you the brand's signature glow. Despite being such recent launches, the new goodies do actually qualify for the Labor Day sale.

Other exciting items fans of the brand can snag for 20 percent off? The new Chrissy Teigen x BECCA collection. The collaboration between the model and the brand, called the Endless Summer Glow collection, features a body oil, three lippies, and a bronzer and highlighter compact. If you loved Teigen's first collaboration with BECCA, you can now add to your collection by shopping their latest work together.

Of course, there's one product from BECCA that's probably on everyone's mind during a sale. That's the iconic Champagne Pop. The pressed powder highlighter originally created with beauty guru Jaclyn Hill became a mega-hit products, and ultimately, it become a permanent BECCA product and resulted in a second collaboration with the brand and the guru.

Is Champagne Pop on sale? Yes! It's not excluded from the sitewide deal. If you love the soft golden hued highlighter and need to restock or if you've never tried it before, now is the perfect time to snag it given its inclusion in BECCA's Labor Day sale.

If your life needs more beauty products (and who's doesn't?), the BECCA Cosmetics 2018 Labor Day sale is the perfect opportunity to add to your collection. What are you waiting for? Get to shopping!