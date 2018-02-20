Prepare yourself, Bachelor Nation, there's an important interaction between Bekah Martinez and Arie Luyendyk Jr. that you didn't get to see before the bachelor decided she wasn't the one. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Bekah M. and Arie talked after she left The Bachelor. Reportedly, the encounter was set up by the producers, but the footage didn't make it into the episode. Despite parting ways in Italy, the duo saw each other again one week later at Arie's L.A. hotel room.

During her interview with ET, Bekah M. said,

"I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel here in L.A. and it was filmed and everything but it didn't make the cut. We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened."

Although Bekah M. was an early favorite (and definitely a standout for the fans), the 14 year age difference between the now 23-year-old and Arie proved to be something that he simply couldn't get past. Arie's belief that they were in different stages in their lives led to him sending Bekah M. home, but that doesn't mean that the two of them didn't form a special connection during their time on the show. Knowing that they came together again to discuss what went wrong is comforting — but knowing that the fans may never get to witness their heart to heart is also super frustrating.

Bekah M. confided to ET that she felt the conversation gave them both some much needed closure. She told the news show,

"I was kind of able to call him out and say, 'I don't think you gave me a fair shot... I felt like you were looking for a way out ever since you found out how old I was because you were afraid of how strong your feelings were for me. I was able to express that, and he responded saying, 'Yeah I think you're right. I don't think I was fair and I shouldn't have handled it that way."

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to find out which woman receives the final rose, but it's going to be hard to move past Bekah M. Age difference aside, she and Arie had a special connection. More than anything though, Bekah M. and her charismatic personality are going to be missed. Not only did she have a unique bond with Arie, she formed strong friendships with some of the women in the house as well. While she may be younger than the typical Bachelor contestant, there are already some fans hoping that she'll be the next Bachelorette.

What's important is that Bekah M. not only gained closure, she's also come to realize that she and Arie may not have been compatible beyond the confines of the show. She revealed to ET,

"There's something special that we had between us, so it is kind of hard to watch back, but I think ultimately it's better for both of us. I don't think we would necessarily be compatible in the real world together."

Arie may not be the one for Bekah M., but it seems like there's nothing but good things ahead for this particular member of Bachelor Nation. Even without seeing her conversation with Arie, it's easy to imagine that she was as straightforward and bold as ever as she confronted the bachelor about his issues with her age. Seeing that would have been an awesome way to cap off her Bachelor journey, but Bekah M. will be back to wow fans one more time in the Women Tell All special — and until then, she'll likely keep on live-tweeting the last episodes as Arie makes his final choice.