In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins said he's jealous of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. No, it is not because she got to do in ad for Halo Top ice cream outside of Quincy Market while she was on a one-on-one date, but that is a fun guess. It is because her Christian faith has been featured prominently this season, and Ben wishes he could say the same about his own season.

He explained to ET,

"I'll be honest, I'm a little bit envious and jealous of this season because faith is such an important thing in my life. It is the reason why I am [who I am] today and a lot of the things I said and did don't make sense without Jesus being at the center of it. So, I'm a little bit saddened it wasn't part of my story. I am jealous."

Ben also told ET that while he understands that there are some people who are not on board with premarital sex, he was not cool with the way Luke P. handled the whole fantasy suite situation. He believes Luke P. should’ve tried to have a respectful and honest conversation with her instead of, you know, aggressively judging her for having sex with other contestants. “I think it really misrepresents what Christianity is trying to tell people," he said. ”At no level should we ever shame or make somebody feel bad for a choice they made to be physical with somebody else."

But whew, does Luke P. ever try to shame her for being an adult woman who has sex. On next week’s episode of The Bachelorette, he gives Hannah an ultimatum regarding the fantasy suites, and man, does it ever blow up in his face. “My husband would never say what you said to me,” Hannah says in the preview. “I have had sex, and honestly? Jesus still loves me.” This is but one of many references to her faith that've made their way into the season, and it is probably the most iconic. (And that may or may not have a little something do with the windmill revelation that followed.)

Ben's beliefs did not get nearly as much screen time, but as he told Refinery29 in 2018, he did discuss faith with all of the contestants on his season of The Bachelor. He said,

“I was never told, 'Hey you can or can't talk about politics.' Or 'Hey, you can or can't talk about Jesus.' I did that because I'm trying to find my wife. And I'm not going to find my wife without knowing those things. I don't make sense unless you know where my faith is.”

His faith is a big part of who he is, and again, he would've liked it if his faith was a bigger part of his season. As he said in the aforementioned ET interview, "I'm really pissed off that I didn't get to talk about it as much as this season is, and I'm just jealous." Live and learn, Bachelor and yearn.