With everyone social distancing and the ability to get your brows shaped professionally put on hold, it's a good time to experiment with some new brow products. Now, Benefit's friends and family sale is giving you the opportunity to do so at a discount.

The sale began April 13, with 20% off everything site wide by using code BENEBABE at checkout. And, if you purchase $50 or more worth of items, you can also snag free shipping.

With no exclusions, some of Benefit's most well-known and highly-rated items are up for grabs, including its range of brow products. From the brow-filling powers of Gimme Brow to the precise flicks of the Precisely, My Brow pencil, some of Benefit's brow items are less than $20 during the sale — so your arches can still look sharp even if you can't hit up your local salon right now.

Although the brand is best-known for its range of brow products, you can pick up plenty of other popular goodies, too, like They're Real Mascara, a Sephora bestseller. And its recently launched Cheek Stars Palette, which features six blushes, bronzers, and highlighters, is a top seller on Ulta.

Benefit's friends and family sale runs until April 16.