Life imitates art, but sometimes it's the other way around. Beyoncé and JAY-Z demonstrated this at the first show of their On The Run II tour, which kicked off in Cardiff in the U.K. on Wednesday night. Beyoncé and JAY-Z used an elevator to descend upon the stage, according to The FADER, peppering their performance with just the right amount of shade. Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough.

Dressed in white and beige, the pair stood hand-in-hand as the makeshift lift slowly lowered them onto the platform, and the crowd went wild. The move, which is a reference to Jay's infamous scuffle with Bey's sister Solange in an elevator after the Met Gala in 2014 — and subsequent video footage of the argument that circulated online — is not surprising, given that Beyoncé has been known to make plenty of jaw-dropping onstage appearances.

It's also not the first time she's referenced the incident in her work. In a 2014 remix of her song "Flawless" featuring Nicki Minaj, Bey sang,

"We escalate, up in this b*tch like elevators,

Of course sometimes sh*t go down when there’s billion dollars on an elevator"

You can watch the moment below in a Twitter video from @OTRIITOUR:

As soon as word of the pair's entrance broke, plenty of people of online began to freak out, taking to social media to share their enthusiasm at Bey and Jay's move.

As @EmeraldNoor tweeted, "Beyoncé is the true queen…like this women actually had herself brought down in an elevator to perform on stage. [Bee emoji] Troll level: infinity," while @IamTraeMorris said, "Beyoncé and JAY-Z have the be THEE pettiest, y'all did NOT enter this Concert on an Elevator I’m DEADDDDD lol!!"

@baddieeey also wrote, "WHO COMES IN ON AN ELEVATOR ON STAGE??? THE LEGEND IN MISS BEYONCE GISELLE KNOWLES CARTER JUMPED OUT," and @drew_dorsey tweeted, "Beyonce and Jay-Z kick off the On the Run Tour II by entering the stage on an elevator. Troll us queen, TROLL US," along with a couple hand-clap emojis.

According to E! News, following the initial incident in 2014 the trio released a joint statement that read:

"As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family."

The On The Run II tour is a testament to that unity, and marks the second time that Bey and Jay have hit the road together. The couple, who has three children together — Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, who are nearly 1 — embarked on the first On The Run tour in 2014, and the first go-around was plagued by rumors that the pair was on the verge of splitting up.

Beyoncé seemingly referenced her husband's infidelity on her 2016 album Lemonade, and he later confirmed the rumors during an interview with the New York Times in November 2017,

"You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happen? You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect ... And then all the things happen from there: infidelity."

However, the couple is going strong and their entrance sends a powerful message of solidarity, infused with enough drama. While there's no telling for sure if Bey and Jay will start every show that way, fans can catch them on the run through October.