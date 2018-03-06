Beyoncé needs only one name, and one name only. But Beyoncé has created a few alter egos over the course of her career, including Sasha Fierce, Yoncé, and Mrs. Carter, in honor of her hubby Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter. Now, it seems as if Beyoncé may have a new name that's got the Beyhive absolutely buzzing. Over the weekend, fans noticed that Beyoncé's new alter ego "B" has her own Tidal page, which means it's time to start wondering what this B is up to. Oh, and it's also time to get really excited, since it seems likely Queen Bey is gearing up to give the world something new.

Beyoncé's latest song "Top Off" isn't one of her own, but a collaboration with DJ Khaled, Future, and JAY-Z. Actually, as it turns out, it's not Beyoncé, but B who's rapping on the track. Fans quickly noticed that the credits for "Top Off" on Tidal were changed to include just B, after originally including Beyoncé's full name. (Beyoncé is still listed in the credits on both iTunes and Spotify.) Even more interesting is that B has earned herself a Tidal page, which makes the case that there's more still to come from this mysterious Beyoncé alter ego.

As Complex noted, Beyoncé's official Tidal page doesn't include "Top Off," but lists her collaboration with Eminem "Walk On Water" as her most recent work. Another interesting fact, B's page doesn't include an image, perhaps, because she's waiting to add an album cover shot to the listing?Either way, it seems unlikely that B's page will be empty for long, especially since Beyoncé's making her Coachella debut next month.

While Beyoncé basically owns the letter "B," it's the first time she's used it professionally, and it's interesting that it's with "Top Off." While Bey has rapped before — hello, did you hear her bars on that "***Flawless" remix with Nicki Minaj? — Twitter officially crowned her hip-hop's new queen with "Top Off" where she seemingly takes on Kim Kardashian and Drake in just one verse. "I break the internet," she raps, "Top two and I ain't number two."

Being that Beyoncé's debuting a new alter ego with this track, it's worth wonder if this is a sign of what kind of music she has to come. Namely, that B is Beyoncé's full-on rap alter ego that's gearing up to debut more new music very soon. Fans certainly hope so.

"Rapyoncé is really coming," one fan tweeted. While another wrote, "Rap superstar. Hip hop sensation. We are not ready for this, ladies secure your wigs." Chance the Rapper might have said it best though: "Beyoncé my favorite rapper."

If all that wasn't enough to have you refreshing Tidal every few seconds, according to Bey fan twitter @BeyCollection, Beyoncé reportedly copyrighted six new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, including tracks titled "Freak Daddy," "Hold My Beer," and "Life." Obviously, it's unclear whether this will be new music for B. But, Beyoncé has always used her alter egos as a way of showing a different side of herself as a performer.

When appearing on Oprah a decade ago, Beyoncé explained that she created Sasha Fierce, which she debuted alongside her 2008 album, I Am... Sasha Fierce, to differentiate her on-stage persona from who she is in real life. "She doesn't do interviews," Beyoncé said of Sasha Fierce, "she only performs." Beyoncé explained that when she gets on stage she becomes Sasha. "My posture and the way I speak and everything is different," she told Oprah.

While Bey "killed" off Sasha Fierce in 2010 — "I don't need Sasha Fierce anymore," she told Allure (via MTV), "because I've grown and now I'm able to merge the two." — Yoncé came out on her self-titled release. This alter ego was spitting bars on "Partition" that were rawer and raunchier than anything she'd done before. Now, B could be a way for her to fully launch her hip-hop career, either on her own, or with her husband.

On Monday, a very convincing-looking Facebook page announced an upcoming Beyoncé and JAY-Z joint tour. While the page, along with a Ticketmaster listing, were quickly taken down, it didn't stop people from wondering whether B is the name she's using for an upcoming joint album with Jay, or should we just call him "J" now?

Last year, while promoting 4:44, Jay confirmed that his long rumored joint album with Beyoncé was real, telling T Magazine working together was actually beneficial to their marriage. The two started working together in 2014, and what came out of those sessions was his album and Beyoncé's Lemonade, but he said they "still have a lot of that music." Could it finally see the light of day? Fans should probably be on Beyoncé new music watch now until Coachella.

Of course, whether she's Beyoncé or B don't expect to get any real answers from her about any of this. After all, she does love a good surprise.