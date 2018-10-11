This Black Panther 2 scoop may not come as a total surprise, but it is still as thrilling as a trip to Wakanda. According to the The Hollywood Reporter's sources, Ryan Coogler will direct and write Black Panther’s sequel. Yes, the filmmaker behind the terrific feature film based on the Black Panther comics will reportedly return for round two. The insiders told THR that Coogler is set to write the sequel next year. The site added that production could begin in either 2019 or 2020 — but nothing is set in stone.

Back in March, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed to Entertainment Weekly that a second Black Panther movie was happening. “Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that," he told EW. Feige also told the publication that they already had a "pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

And as Feige has made clear time and time again, the studio wants Coogler back at the helm for the sequel to Black Panther. As Feige told Collider in April,

“We definitely want Ryan to come back and that’s actively being worked out right now. When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be."

More to come...