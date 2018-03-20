Following its record-breaking box office release last month, Black Panther is now the most tweeted about movie in history, adding yet another accolade to its growing list of accomplishments. According to a new report from Twitter, Black Panther topped the list of most tweeted movies for 2018 and, with more than 35 million tweets on the platform thus far, it is now the most tweeted film of all time. Now, there are many reasons for why the film shattered this record, including its amazing cast, fire director, excellent plot, and breathtaking worldbuilding. But the Twitter report also shared the three most popular Black Panther tweets, and they'll help you understand the many reasons no one can get enough.

According to the report, after being released in theaters around the country on Feb. 16, the movie received the biggest fan reactions on February 18, February 17, and February 19 respectively. The film's titular hero, Black Panther, was the most tweeted character, while the movie's antagonist Killmonger, and Panther's younger sister Shuri came in second and third in terms of popularity.

Meanwhile, #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda took the lead when it comes to top hashtags related to the movie and the fictional African nation in which it was set. Per usual, emojis were also heavily used to convey feelings for the film, with the fire, black heart and gold crown symbols being the movie's most associated icons with the most tweets coming from fans in the U.S. and followed up by social media users in the U.K. and Thailand.

However, the fan reactions were not solely tied to the film's mid-February debut — and there are three tweets in particular that fans couldn't get enough of. One of the most popular tweets on the platform, originally shared by Kendrick Lamar on Jan. 31, included the cover art and track listing for the movie's soundtrack.

Lamar produced the project alongside Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and also appeared on the album's lead single "All The Stars" with his Grammy nominated label mate SZA. Since its posting, Lamar's announcement has received over 240,000 retweets — and that's no surprise. The Black Panther soundtrack enhanced the movie in so many ways, and even topped the Billboard charts upon release.

Then there's fan video, which features two kids in a trench coat posing as one adult while attempting to get a 2-for-1 deal on Black Panther theater tickets. It went viral on Twitter and made major headlines in the media, exemplifying how much this movie was capable of bringing people together and the lengths to which they would go to see it. The hilarious snippet has received 182,000 retweets since its initial February 16 posting.

Finally, former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared a tweet that seemed to resonate greatly with fans on the social media platform. The message, in which the FLOTUS thanks the entire team responsible for bringing the Black Panther film to life, has been retweeted over 139, 000 times to date and reads:

"Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories."

The tweet basically speaks for itself with regards to how it exemplifies why Black Panther is the movie that fans can't stop talking about.

Black Panther still continues to dominate during its fifth weekend at the domestic box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is reported to be the first film since 2012's Avatar to come in at the top spot for five consecutive weekends and only the third cinema to manage the feat in the 19 years.

Variety reports that the film pulled in $27 million this past weekend, allowing it to push past the $600 million mark domestically. Meanwhile, The Wrap shares that it’s the second-fastest film to achieve the $600 million status domestically, falling behind only to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie has taken in $1.182 billion worldwide according to Forbes and is reportedly very close to becoming the highest grossing superhero film of all time in North America — a title currently held by The Avengers, which garnered a total of $623 million.

As Black Panther continues to dominate and shatter records all around the world, the power and fandom for the movie shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Wakanda forever.