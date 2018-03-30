Between her exquisite fashion sense and hilarious public banter with husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively is known for having an amazing social media presence. And now with her amazing Spongebob Squarepants impression on her Instagram story, the famous actor just may be taking over the children's birthday party scene, too.

The wife and mother of two showcased her skills, or seemingly hidden talent, rather, March 28 on her Instagram, and it's too good to be true. Complemented with a backdrop of Spongebob, the actor showed off her rendition of the character's infamous nose flute, and seriously, it's honestly the funniest thing on the internet today. Blake hilariously accompanied her story, which will unfortunately fly into the abyss in just 24-hours, with the text:

"Amateur, immature cartoonist available for children's parties or corporate events. Acting skills are 'eh'. But her nose fluting is quite something."

Fans may differ with Blake's modest take on her own acting resume, after all, she's delivered some pretty note-worthy performances in a few cult-classic shows and movies. But one thing most will be able to agree on: if you needed know you needed a live-action Spongebob Squarepants impersonator in your life, looking at Blake giving it a shot will totally convince you that it's a necessity.

This isn't the first time Blake has won the internet with amazing sense of humor. In fact, the actor never wastes an opportunity to poke fun at the people closest to her, including her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. Whenever there's a holiday vastly approaching, or a birthday celebration on its way, Blake and Ryan give their fans some much needed laughs, and most times at the expense of each other.

Remember the time Ryan tried his hand at baking his lovely wife a Valentine's Day themed cake? It sure did look like an adorable treat, but once decoding his caption, "I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist," fans quickly learned that it wasn't quite edible.

But before Ryan's Valentine's Day disaster, the actor also gave baking Christmas cookies a "go," and of course, Blake didn't hesitate to poke fun at her husband's amateur baking style. Let's just say, Ryan shouldn't even think about quiting his day job. In a Dec. 22 Instagram post, the actor wrote, "@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies...He’s verrry handsome though.

And when it came to celebrating Ryan's birthday on Oct. 23, the actor trolled the Deadpool star in another, even more, hilarious Instagram post, as well. Adorned with the simple and seemingly sweet caption "Happy Birthday, baby," Blake shared a cropped photo of Ryan and — wait for it — Ryan Gosling, with her actual husband cut out of the frame. It was a bit of payback, however, as when it was time for Ryan to create a social media ode to his wife for her birthday on Aug. 26, wrote, "Happy birthday to my amazing wife," on an Instagram picture completely of himself.

And if you're currently wishing to be a fly on the wall in the Lively-Reynolds household, you're more than likely not alone. Because by the looks of the couple's respective comment sections, fans can't get enough of them either.

But in between acting and trolling her husband on the web, it looks like the entertainer has taken on a new gig. And seeing as she's only, ever hit home runs with her witty sense of humor so far, fans may want to act fast on booking Blake for their special events. This stunning, nose fluting actor will more than likely be booked all summer long.