Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had undeniable on-screen chemistry as Ally and Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born. Throughout the press tour for the film, their off-screen chemistry was palpable too, which led some fans to wonder about the nature of their relationship. Well, according to The Cut, Cooper's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito responded to *that* "Shallow" performance with Lady Gaga at this year's Oscars, and ... well, her opinion on the whole thing is kind of unclear.

First and foremost, everyone needs to remember that Cooper has been in a long-term, committed relationship with Irina Shayk, the mother of his child, since 2015. Up until recently, Gaga had been in a long-term, committed relationship as well. Sadly, she and Christian Carino ended their engagement in early February.

Despite knowing all of this, tons of fans on Twitter have voiced hope that Cooper and Gaga are secretly in love — which, honestly, is kind of messed up. Their recent performance of "Shallow" at this year's Oscars didn't exactly do much to quiet that hope, though, and even comedian David Spade felt compelled to weigh in.

Spade recently posted a screenshot from the performance — which shows Cooper and Gaga standing across from one another — to his Instagram page, and captioned the pic, "Is there any chance these 2 aren't f*cking?" Esposito, who was married to Cooper for four months between 2006 and 2007, simply replied, "Ha."

Hmm. Interesting. Very, very interesting. Was that shade Esposito just threw about Cooper and Gaga's relationship? Or was it more like, "Ha" that Spade decided to weigh in on the speculation at all. Maybe it was a sarcastic "Ha," as in, "Ha! They would never." The context of that single word is totally unclear, which makes the possibilities behind its meaning nothing short of endless.

What we do know, however, is that Esposito hasn't exactly been shy about discussing the details of her past personal life in the years since their divorce. In her 2014 memoir Jennifer's Way, Esposito had some unflattering things to say about one of her exes. While she never named-names, her thinly-veiled comments led many to believe she was talking about Cooper, according to E! News.

"I should have noticed the red flags from the beginning," she reportedly wrote about the relationship. "[A]ctually, they were more like an entire marching band squad of red flags." She also claimed that the ex in question was "funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator ... We had fun, but he also had a mean, cold side. His personality could flip on a dime."

Cooper never publicly commented on Esposito's memoir, but he did address their brief marriage during an interview with Howard Stern in 2011 (as per Us Weekly). "It was just something that happened," he told Stern. "The good thing is, we both realized it… Sometimes you just realize it."

Yes, the marriage did happen. That is a fact. The meaning behind Esposito's comment on Spade's recent Instagram post, however, remains unclear. Since she was so careful not to name the ex in her memoir, fans probably shouldn't expect for her to elaborate on her one-word opinion any time soon.