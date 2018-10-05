On Thursday evening, a day before the Senate is set to vote on whether debate over his nomination will be curbed, Brett Kavanaugh's op-ed for the Wall Street Journal tried to convince America he's impartial, despite having a "sharp" tone last Thursday. During his testimony, the judge accused Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee of being in on a "calculated and orchestrated political hit," and claimed the Clintons were involved. As a result, people have begun calling his impartiality into question. Now, it seems as though Kavanaugh wants to dispel that notion.

In the op-ed he wrote,

I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

As a judge, I have always treated colleagues and litigants with the utmost respect. I have been known for my courtesy on and off the bench. I have not changed. I will continue to be the same kind of judge I have been for the last 12 years. And I will continue to contribute to our country as a coach, volunteer, and teacher. Every day I will try to be the best husband, dad, and friend I can be. I will remain optimistic, on the sunrise side of the mountain. I will continue to see the day that is coming, not the day that is gone.

