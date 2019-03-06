Brie Larson has already had many milestones in her career, but the Oscar-winning actress has revealed just how significant playing Captain Marvel is to her. On the red carpet during the world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, March 4, Larson said that Captain Marvel has changed her life. The first female-led movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hits theaters on March 8, and while Captain Marvel will empower audiences everywhere, the character of Carol Danvers also empowers the star who portrays her.

"I don't know if I'm just tired, but I feel like I'm going to cry. It's been a couple of years of working on this movie," Larson told People at the premiere. "Carol changed my life and the movie hasn't even come out yet."

Captain Marvel is very much the origin story of how U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers becomes "Marvel's mightiest Avenger" and "Earth's mightiest hero." However, her story in the movie starts with her already as Captain Marvel (though she doesn't have an official name), a super powered member of the elite military unit for the alien race Kree. But whether in her human form or her Captain Marvel form, Larson noted how becoming Carol Danvers helped her grow as a person. "Just, in particular, getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice," Larson told the magazine. "Those are things that I learned from her."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Larson's comments to People at the premiere about Carol's strong sense of self are similar to what Larson told InStyle back in February. "She didn't apologize for herself," Larson said. "I felt like that was a really valuable trait, because she is incredibly flawed and makes a lot of mistakes ... and has to ask to atone for them, and that is super valuable. She's not ever shrinking herself down."

"I want to hold on to the cockiness and the sense of ownership," Larson continued, speaking of Carol's signature traits. "Because I do believe in my abilities, and I do value myself, and I do know that I'm strong, and I do know that I can do a lot of things that people don't think I can do."

The actor knows she's strong, in part, because she Larson trained for nine months to become Captain Marvel. In an interview with Bustle, she noted how the intense physical workouts brought her closer to her character. But, just like she had noted to InStyle, not everyone believes in or is impressed by Larson's physical capabilities. For example, when Larson shared a video of her pushing a car from her training, some Twitter users tried to belittle the achievement.

However, if Larson is truly applying Carol's attitude to her own life, such detractors shouldn't take away from her confidence or feeling of self-accomplishment. As she told People at the premiere, "I've been very open about the fact I'm an introvert, I have asthma and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I'm excited to share her with the world."

The world is excited to see the inspiring Captain Marvel when her movie premieres on March 8. And perhaps Larson's Carol Danvers will teach others the importance of valuing their voices — because that's a superpower many people, especially women, could use more of.