A monument for a ‘90s pop icon? Yes, please. Britney Spears fans want Confederate statues to be replaced with the singer in her home state of Louisiana. The Change.org petition, created three years ago, re-entered public discourse in the aftermath of Confederate statues being toppled across the U.S. following nationwide Black Lives Matter protests organized in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while pinned under a white police officer in Minneapolis. In the petition that has since garnered over 22,000 signatures, organizer Kassie Thibodeaux outlined Spears’ contributions to her home state to back up the request.

“Before becoming one of the world's most important and influential pop legends, Britney Spears was living life in a small southern town by the name of Kentwood, Louisiana,” the petition reads. “Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she's proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself. She's an inspiration to millions.”

Thibodeaux then cited Spears’ $585,000 donation to Hurricane Katrina relief programs in 2006 via The Britney Spears Foundation, her partnership with the Red Cross to raise funds for Louisiana flood victims in 2016, and her donation to Louisiana schools for flood recovery in 2017 via proceeds from her Las Vegas concert residency.

“She's already earned her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and now it's time for her home state to honor her with the tribute that she deserves,” the petition concludes. “Do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears.”

The petition’s resurgence comes after Confederate statues in Virginia, Kentucky, Florida, and Alabama have been removed as Americans seek to further cut ties with Civil War figures and slave owners amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Spears has yet to comment on the Change.org campaign, the singer expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram on June 1. In participation with the entertainment industry’s #BlackOutTuesday campaign, Spears urged fans to donate to the movement and text “FLOYD” to 55156 to demand charges against the four officers involved in Floyd’s death. (The four have since been charged.) “What the world needs now is love,” Spears wrote. “my heart breaks for my friends in the black community …. and for everything going on in our country. Right now I think we all should do what we can to listen …. learn … do better …. and use our voices for good.”