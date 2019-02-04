If you were dying for a pizza this Valentine's Day but worried it just wasn't classy or romantic enough, then the pizza gods are here to please you. This Valentine's Day you can now get a heart-shaped pizza at California Pizza Kitchen, because someone needs to feed trash bags like me who can't understand the point of eating anything other than pizza, no matter how fancy the occasion. It actually gets even better, because these heart-shaped pizzas come as part of their "Sweet Deal For Two", which will be available from February 13 through 17. So you could indulge for basically entire week of Valentine's Day, if you so choose.

“At CPK, we love creating opportunities to celebrate life’s special moments, and we’re excited to offer our guests several fun and delicious ways to make Valentine’s Day memorable this year,” Brian Sullivan, senior vice president of culinary innovation at CPK, said in a press release. “For the first time ever, we’re offering our signature California-style pizzas on heart-shaped crust. What better way to show you care than with a heart-shaped pizza Valentine? We’re also happy to bring back our popular Sweet Deal for Two prix fixe menu, with new and classic CPK favorites to enjoy with loved ones, for a special price of $35.”

So between you and your partner or you and a friend (or you and yourself?) you can split an app and a dessert, plus each get your own entree for only $35. For apps, you can choose between

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Bianco Flatbread

White Corn Guacamole + Chips

For entrees, there's a lot on offer. You can choose between:

Salads:

Thai Crunch Salad

Santa Fe Power Bowl

The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

Pizzas (ask for heart-shaped!):

The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza

Hawaiian

Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage

Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato

Pastas:

Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken

Chicken Tequila Fettuccine

Bolognese Spaghetti

And of course, dessert:

Salted Caramel Pudding

Red Velvet Cake

Key Lime Pie

Butter Cake

I don't know what Butter Cake is, but I know that I want to go to there. I want to go to there right now. If you really want to get the romance flowing, for $12 more, you can each get a 6 oz glass of wine. Prices don't include tax or tip and are only available at participating locations, so keep an eye out to see what's happening near you.

As a way to spend Valentine's Day out without breaking the bank — and still getting as much pizza as your heart could possibly desire — California Pizza Kitchen provides a pretty tempting deal. Of course, if you want to stay in, there is an overwhelming amount of heart-shaped options for dining at home, including heart-shaped raviolis, heart-shaped cheeses, and, for those with a sweeter tooth, heart-shaped Reese's Puffs, heart-shaped Sour Patch kids, heart-shaped Swedish Fish and heart-shaped Starburst Jelly Beans, just to name a few. I don't know why there seems to be a legal requirement to produce heart-shaped food for Valentine's Day, but they come thick and fast this time of year.

If you know a couple that would just be perfect for a heart-shaped pizza dining experience, you can send someone a Pizza Valentine with a California Pizza Kitchen e-gift card, but I am neither that generous nor that thoughtful, so will probably be hoarding the pizzas for myself. Either way, the heart-shaped pizzas are there, for those brave enough to take them.