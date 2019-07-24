This "Señorita" cover is cute, la la la. It's true, la la la. A father-daughter duo's adorable acoustic version of "Señorita" (don't worry, they stop singing before the song's fairly suggestive second verse can begin) recently hit the internet, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's reactions to this cover suggest they are very here for it. Very here for it and very melted, that is. Last week, Nick and Sienna Casas's rendition of Cabello and Mendes's new duet made its way onto TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. In the IG caption of the video where he and his young daughter belt out "Señorita" together, Nick wrote, “Our cover :) Sienna wanted to give beatboxing a try (we switched the lyrics at the end of the chorus) @shawnmendes and @camila_cabello we hope you see this.”

Oh, did they ever see this. It only took a few days before Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello watched this cover of "Señorita." And Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did not just see Nick and Sienna’s cover of “Señorita.” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello saw the cover of "Señorita," reposted Nick and Sienna’s video for all their social media followers to see, and let the world know that after they saw Nick and Sienna’s video, they were basically a couple of turkey and Swiss sandwiches that’d been sent through a Quiznos toaster oven (i.e., they melted).

On Tuesday, July 23, the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer tweeted the video of Nick and Sienna's version of "Señorita" and said, “Wow well I’m melting.” Cabello also shared the duo's clip on social media, writing, “what a princess, what a smile!!!!! watching you guys together made me melt!!!! love you guys.” The pop star behind "Never Be the Same" is melting, Mendes is melting, we are all melting.

Nick seems pretty dang thrilled about Cabello and Mendes's reactions, to say the least. "Life=complete," hetweeted in response to Mendes's post. He also quote-tweeted Cabello's tweet and added, "You’re a beautiful soul."

This rendition of “Señorita” is one of the many hits that Nick and Sienna have covered and put on the internet. If you would like to hear their versions of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” "Let It Go" from Frozen, and a whole pile of Jonas Brothers tunes, you can find their videos over on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. Warning: Nick and Sienna's other covers are adorable, too.

Cabello and Mendes might be playing the rumored relationship cards close to the vest (hey, that's fine; their business is their business... whatever their business may be), but they sure did make their feelings about Nick and Sienna's version of "Señorita" crystal clear. They basically shouted about Nick and Sienna's version of "Señorita" from the rooftops (er, the tweet-tops?) and let the internet know that they both melted like a snowman out on the first day of spring. Or a snowman that took a ride on the Quiznos toaster oven conveyor belt. Or a snowman that accidentally stumbled into the steamy 'n' sweaty music video for "Señorita."