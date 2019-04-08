There's no doubt that Avengers: Endgame will be a Marvel movie to end all Marvel movies. After Infinity War wiped out half of the Avengers — and half the world's population — the fight to defeat Thanos is the most critical in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's been a lot of talk and guessing at how Thanos will be defeated — if he'll be defeated — and how the team will avenge the fallen. Luckily, this new Endgame clip shows Captain Marvel and the Avengers are making a plan, not only to defeat Thanos, but to bring back those they lost, too.

On Monday, April 8, Good Morning America, released the clip along with a mini interview with the original Avengers cast — Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth — all of whom survived the snap in Infinity War. It shows the scene leading up to Thor's iconic stare-down with Carol Danvers, as seen in a previous trailer. In that scene before the confrontation, the Avengers realize that Thanos used the Infinity Stones again, spurring an argument about trying to defeat him, and bring everyone back. Hint: it involves trying to steal the stones back.

More to come...