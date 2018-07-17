One week ago, the world was blessed with a new rap royalty princess. Bow down to baby Kulture — we're not worthy. Her new parents Cardi B and Offset are already loving that parent life, if the photo Cardi recently shared from a doctor's visit is any indication.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Bronx-born rapper ventured out with her hubby for a regular, degular, shmegular post-pregnancy doctor's appointment. In the photo she shared from their visit, a fresh-faced Cardi is snuggled up to Offset, who may or may not have been sneaking in a standing nap. Just kidding, although no one would blame him if he was. "Doctors visit with mom & Dad," Cardi wrote in the caption, followed by pink bow and pink flower emojis, as well as the letter "K."

It might be a while before anyone gets to see little Kulture Kiari Cephus herself in all of her tiny glory, but it seems like Cardi and Offset still want to keep fans in the loop of their new baby bliss. According to TMZ, the couple has reportedly declined multiple six-figure offers from various publications to debut the first photos of their little girl, and they're choosing to maintain Kulture's privacy for now instead. Respect.

Back in May, Cardi hinted that she may never actually end up sharing photos of her (then-unborn) baby on social media during an interview with Rolling Stone. "I'm iffy about it," she told the publication. "My feelings get hurt when people online talking about family members. I think I'll kill somebody if somebody talking about my child like that."

Cardi gave fans plenty of updates about her baby while she was pregnant with Kulture, though. For one, we already know that she's going to grow up to be some kind of fierce. "I don't want my kid to get picked on and she don't know how to defend herself," Cardi told Rolling Stone. "I have a little brother and I always put in his head, since he was two years old, 'Somebody hit you, you kick, you kick, you kick.'"

Bartier Baby clearly heard that, as fans have already seen her try to come through kickin'. On July 2 — a little more than one week before her daughter was born — Cardi shared a video on Instagram that revealed just how strong Kulture had already gotten.

"Yo, this baby today," she told fans in the clip, which showed Kulture moving non-stop from inside her 8-months-pregnant baby bump. "This has been going on for hours ... "I don't know what's going on," she continued. "It's like she's in the club or something in there."

A few hours later, Cardi decided to let her little girl dance it out — in the studio, not the club, of course. The rapper posted a brief video on her Instagram Story, and while there wasn't any sound attached, it looked like she might have been laying down the vocals on some new tracks. Heavy emphasis on the "might," though, as she's yet to confirm whether or not she currently has anything in the works.

Fans will probably keep getting plenty of updates from Cardi about her new life as a mom, but it's unlikely those updates will include photos of Kulture for now. Maybe we'll at least get some pics of Kulture's bute little outfits, though? Regardless, you can almost certainly expect the rapper to share details about things, like how she and her husband are adjusting to being parents, how her sex life with Offset is shaping up post-pregnancy, and whether or not she can now see her vagina again. It's only a matter of time before she tweets all about it.