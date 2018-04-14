Khloe Kardashian has had a pretty eventful week. The reality star recently welcomed a baby girl to her family just days after rumors of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's reported infidelity flooded social media and several news outlets. And now, in the wake of Thompson's cheating allegations and rumors, Cardi B reacted to the Tristan Thompson rumors by sharing some sage advice with the new mom, as reported by Us Weekly.

The 25-year-old rapper recently stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show to continue promoting her new album when she was asked to give her thoughts on Khloe's situation — and her advice to the couple was pretty solid. She said,

"Just do what your heart feels like doing. You wanna know something, just do what your heart feels like is right. Because at the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they deacons and pastors, and they relationships is perfect and they don’t know what other people — you don’t know what type of things are happening in their relationship."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian after TMZ obtained and released a video of a man many are claiming to be Thompson sitting with two women (neither of which were Khloe) at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. The minute-long video appears to be surveillance footage, but it is grainy and the faces could not clearly be seen. (Bustle reached out to Thompson's agent and Kardashian's rep for comment on the rumors and the videos, but have yet to receive a response.)

Shortly after that, The Daily Mail shared more footage of a man they claimed to be Thompson with an unknown woman at a club in New York City. Photos and videos of claim that the man who may or may not be Thompson reportedly went back to his hotel that night with the same woman from the club were later shared by The Shade Room. Khloe and Thompson both have yet to publicly comment on the situation.

BigBoyTV on YouTube

Cardi B's assessment of the allegations sound a little more like it's directed at people on social media who are judging the situation from the outside looking in than anything else. The rumors of Thompson's reported cheating rumors appear to have the internet split: Many fans are showing their support for Khloe while others are blaming the new mom and acting as if the rumors of Thompson's reported cheating on her is karma. (Thompson began dating Khloe while his ex Jordan Craig was pregnant.) And that's exactly why Cardi B's statement about not knowing the ins and outs of peoples' relationships is truer than ever.

"You don’t know how old certain receipts are. People like to make things seem like, 'This happened two weeks ago!' Let them work things out," the rapper went on while speaking to Big Boy.

Cardi B isn't giving Khloe advice just for the fun of it, she's speaking from experience. Her engagement to Offset has been the subject of a load of internet scrutiny ever since rumors of the Migos rapper's reported infidelity spread on social media back in December. A video surfaced of a man appearing to be Offset in a hotel room with another woman. Shortly after, another video was released that claimed a man who may have been the rapper reportedly cheated. Cardi B has seemingly confirmed the allegations on more than one occasion, including with the release of one of her most recent singles, "Be Careful," with lyrics such as: "Do you know what you doin'? / Whose feelings that you're hurtin' and bruisin'?" and "You gon' gain the whole world but is it worth the girl that you're losing?"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But despite the rumors, the rapper is still engaged to Offset and is now expecting her first child with him.

It's worth noting that Khloe and Thompson have yet to make any comments on the cheating allegations, and with the recent birth of their baby girl, it looks like the family has bigger concerns right now. Still, Cardi B's advice to her couldn't have come at a better time.