Prepare to let out a giant "aww," because Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' baby has officially arrived. People exclusively broke the news on Thursday, Feb. 15, and the statement from the new parents is enough to make Bachelor fans' hearts burst. Oh, and the name is super sweet too: Isabella Evelyn Bass. They're also already calling her "Bella" for short.

Bass told People in a statement:

“It was a perfect birth, no problems at all. We were supposed to induce her today but Carly’s water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday! Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her.”

UPDATE: On Thursday evening, not long after the news broke, Carly confirmed her baby's arrival with a sweet Instagram post. She wrote,

"We are so happy to announce the birth of sweet Isabella Evelyn Bass. She weighs 6lbs 8 ounces and has currently stolen her dad’s heart. The birth was amazing with no complications and I’m high over the moon with happiness ❤️ also high from pain meds 🤣"

EARLIER: Is that not the cutest thing you've read all day? The couple has yet to update their personal social media accounts with the news, but given how open they've been about their entire pregnancy journey — as well as their relationship in general (that's what happens when you meet on reality TV, right?) — it's only a matter of time before they're sharing sweet photos of their new baby girl.

If you've been following the Bachelor in Paradise couple's lives closely, you likely already knew the baby name before now — and even the nickname. Back in January, Carly posted the above photo and wrote:

"Evan and I are SO EXCITED to reveal our little angels name on the sweetest new born blanket from @shophighway3 ! Her full name will be Isabella (Bella for short 😍) Evelyn Bass, and we love her so much already! Can’t believe in about one month we will be wrapping her up in this soft, cuddly little number!"

The announcement also doubled as a way to promote a fuzzy blanket, which based on the caption, is super soft and cuddly. Basically, it looks like Bella will be all set for snuggles.

After meeting on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, Carly and Evan got married during Season 4 of the Bachelor spinoff on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in June. And it was two months later, in August, that news broke of Carly's pregnancy. She confirmed the exciting update on Instagram, writing:

"SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018! 👶🏽❤️ "

And continuing the trend of taking Bachelor Nation along for the ride, Carly got an ultrasound on the air during one of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 episodes. Yes, Carly, Evan, Chris Harrison, and all of the viewers at home got to join in for that major pregnancy moment.

Per Us Weekly, Evan said during the ultrasound episode last August,

"I’m going to be great with whatever it is. I’m nervous if it’s a girl, because I don’t know what to do with a girl.”

Since he is indeed now the father to a baby girl, surely he'll figure things out along the way. Especially since it's not necessarily a new role for the Bachelorette alum. Little Bella now makes a family of six for Carly and Evan — he has three sons from a previous relationship. The brothers have appeared in various Instagram posts, whether a Thanksgiving family shot or a group photo from their wedding in Mexico.

Based on the above, baby Bella will likely be making her Instagram debut in no time. And thank goodness, because you can bet Bachelor Nation is eagerly waiting to happy-cry over the cuteness.