This will shock no one, but perfect human Céline Dion’s Carpool Karaoke segment is perfect. On Monday's episode of Carpool Karaoke, talk show host James Corden drove the Las Vegas Strip with none other than Céline Marie Claudette Dion. Oh, and a few seconds before the video hits the 12-minute mark (warning: do not skip ahead to the 12-minute mark. You are going to want to watch the whole thing from start to finish. Trust me when I say all 14 minutes and 12 seconds are worth your time), Dion and Corden hopped out of the car, climbed aboard a small boat, and performed the theme song from Titanic out on the manmade lake out in front of the Bellagio.

But before they put on their Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt-Bukater costumes and put the "pool" in Carpool Karaoke, Corden and Dion had themselves a nice little drive down the Strip. They sang along with a few of Dion's hits, gave us a few a cappella versions of non-Dion songs, and treated us to an extremely powerful and emotional rendition of "Baby Shark." Corden's guest sounded amazing (come on, what else would you expect from one of the best singers to ever grace this planet?), kept things wonderfully kooky (come on, what else would you expect from one of the funniest people to ever grace this planet?), gave away a few of her 10,000 pairs of shoes, and suggested they take Carpool Karaoke to the high seas for the "My Heart Will Go On" part of their set. And by “high seas” I mean “the Bellagio’s lake.”

Yes, just as you are like, "Wow, this is everything I could possibly want out of a Céline Dion edition of Carpool Karaoke," Dion and Corden decide they would like to perform the inimitable power ballad that is "My Heart Will Go On" out in front of the Vegas hotel's iconic fountains. On a tiny boat. While dressed up like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's characters from Titanic.

Take one look at Céline Dion and James Corden (and that floppy Jack Dawson wig) belting "My Heart Will Go On" in the middle of the Bellagio's water feature and try to tell me this is not a perfect episode of Carpool Karaoke.

What's that? You can't tell me this is not a perfect episode of Carpool Karaoke? It is literally impossible to say that? Ah, that is what I thought.

Oh, to be one of the fortunate souls who happened to be out in front of the Bellagio when Dion and Corden filmed this performance.

Corden and Dion did not have to commandeer a dinghy and deliver a beautiful homage to Jack and Rose’s “I’m flying” moment in front of the Bellagio fountains as they sang "My Heart Will Go On" together, but they did it. And wow, what a priceless moment. If this moment was a necklace, it would be worth diving to the bottom of the ocean for. My heart will Bellagi-go on and on.