Around Easter it's easy to feel like anything that could possibly be squished into the shape of a chick or an egg or a rabbit is squished into a shape of a chick or an egg or a rabbit. Candy, chocolate, ice cream, and every other confection you can think of is twisted into knots as they push the limit of what can be Easter-ed. But this, this shows some real outside-of-the-box thinking — because now, we have Cheetos Double Cheddar Egg Puffs. Yup, Cheetos — the snack food that you probably never dreamed you would associate with hopping bunnies — has gotten in on the Easter game. It's not what we expected to be seeing, but here we are.

In fact, the Cheddar Puffs aren't the only Easter-y treat that Cheetos is offering. They also have Sweetos Caramel Puffs on offer this season, which makes a little bit more sense around Easter because they're well, you know — sweet. I can kind of wrap my head around a sweet caramel puff shaped like an egg, and I'm for it. For people who find straight-up candy a little too much, this could be another delicious sweet option that's slightly less intense. But I have to give the Cheetos Egg Puffs points for boldness, because they so casually through away all Easter traditions and expectations and said, screw it, we'll see your chocolate and your marshmallow and put cheese dust all over it. The bold, the brave, the Cheetos. Because the sugar rush isn't enough, we all now need a little cheesy coating on our fingers as we mow down on chocolate eggs. A cacophony of flavors and a parent's nightmare to be sure.

Where can you get your hands on these cheesy eggs? The Double Cheddar Egg Puffs are available at Target, of course, where they come in 2.625-ounce packages, which seems very precise indeed. If you really love the puff flavor and are worried about what happens after Easter passes, you can also get the Cheetos Paws Cheese Flavored Snacks, which seem to be available as a year round cheat for all your cheesy needs. Of course, there are also Flamin' Hot Cheetos which will forever reign supreme. In fact, they're so supreme that they've spawned about a million other products. Flamin' Hot Astroids, Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch, and even — wait for it — Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cupcakes from Sprinkles have all been a thing. Oh, and Hot Cheetos Hair. Just because. It remains to be seen if we can expect Flamin' Hot Eggs in our future, because that may just be a step too far, even for Cheetos.

There are a lot of different ways that people celebrate Easter, so who's to say that Cheetos Double Cheddar Egg Puffs couldn't become some kind of tradition in the future? I mean, I really really doubt it, but they could. At the very least, they're another option for devouring some Cheetos goodness — and in any shape, form, or holiday celebration, that's never a bad thing.