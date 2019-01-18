It may be mid-January, but everyone is still Marie Kondo-ing their lives in an effort to get the new year off to the best start. However, while some people are lightening up their wardrobe load, Cheryl has lightened up her hair. After a tumultuous 2018, the Greatest Dancer judge is starting off the new year with a brand new style, and she looks incredible.

For a long time now, Cheryl has been rocking dark and luxurious-looking hair. As Hello Magazine reported, she debuted her darker shade of brown at Simon Cowell's summer party in 2016. The singer kept up that chocolately brown finish for a few years, and then went even darker in the artwork for her 2018 single "Love Made Me Do It." Now she's gone to the lighter side with a new, glowing AF hairstyle.

On Thursday Jan. 17, Cheryl took to Instagram to show off her new locks. "'New year, new hair. I am taking a walk on the light side for 2019. I’ve been chocolate for over 3 years now and I wanted a change," the singer wrote.

Chery'l hair was styled by Shane O'Sullivan, who's been the longtime hair stylist to Cheryl, and numerous other celebs, according to his official bio. Sullivan is also the founder and creative director of Easilocks, the hair-extensions brand that Cheryl launched an exclusive range with. In her Instagram post on Thursday, the "Love Made Me Do It" singer revealed that she was wearing the "Fudge Brownie" extensions from her Easilocks line.

Fans were very excited about Cheryl's new look, with thousands of supportive messages flooding her Instagram comments. "Drop dead gorgeous x," one follower wrote. "Absolute STUNNER," read another comment.

Cheryl debuted her new look IRL when she appeared on BBC's The One Show with her fellow Great Dancer judge Oti Mabuse on the same day as her Insta post. It got fans pretty excited, especially as it seems like a return to her older, lighter days. Y'know, like the time we were first introduced to Cheryl when she auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002?

During her appearance on The One Show, Cheryl told presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones that she was "releasing a new song in March — ish." She went on to add: "I never like to give a specific date."

When asked by Jones what fans should expect from her new material, Cheryl said that the next single would be "a bit more uptempo," but didn't go into any more detail, keeping things very vague.

I wonder if Cheryl's change in hair colour will be mirrored in her sound? Now that she's served up some dark and more serious tunes, perhaps the pop star is thinking about a return to the brighter songs of her Girls Aloud days? Who knows. But one thing's for sure: Cheryl's changing her hair seems to suggest that she's ready to turn up and shine. Good for her. So could this be Cheryl's year? Here's hoping.