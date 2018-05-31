Although Chip and Joanna Gaines have moved on from designing and renovating homes on their HGTV show Fixer Upper, their bond continues to remain as strong as ever. According to People, in celebration of the couple's 15 years of marriage, Chip wrote an anniversary poem for Joanna that's guaranteed to make your heart melt. Taking to Twitter profess his love on Thursday morning, Chip shared the touching words, which read:

“15 years.. where’d they go

15 years.. I’d like to know

15 more, to God I pray

15 more just to make her day

Happy anniversary sweet girl!”

The couple, who are expecting their fifth child this summer, seem to be a perfect match for one another, and they have a love story that's sure to make you swoon. For Chip, their romance was love at first sight. He once told PopSugar that he knew Joanna was "the one" long before they even met. Explaining the moment he fell in love, Chip shared,

"Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his [automotive] shop. I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on the wall."

Chip said he visited the shop often in hopes of running into Joanna there. Per Country Living, Chip once said, "My buddies used to always joke that no one could get their brakes done as often as I got my brakes done."

While the moment may not have felt as instantaneous for Joanna, she did tell PopSugar that she was drawn to his "kind eyes" and shared that it took a few months for her to be "won over." Revealing how they eventually made each other's acquaintance, Joanna told the publication, "We met in the waiting area and hit it off immediately. He was genuinely engaging and he had such a sincere smile."

Fifteen years, a house flipping business, a restaurant, a furniture line, a magazine, a cookbook, and five children later, it seems that Chip's plan to sweep Joanna off her feet was a major success for both of them.

The anniversary poem is just one of many sweet gestures shared between the husband and wife. Back in April, Chip and Joanna appeared on The Today Show while she was promoting her new cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. At some point during the episode of the daily morning show, Chip left the warm studio, stood outside with the show's audience, and held up an "I <3 Joanna Gaines!" poster.

As one of the most beloved couples on TV, fans were sad to see Chip and Joanna announce they would be ending their HGTV series Fixer Upper after Season 5.

In an announcement posted to their website, they wrote:

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

While the final episode of their home renovation series aired on April 3 of this year, it seems that Chip and Joanna have something much bigger that they want to share with the world — and that seems to be the love they have for each other and their family.