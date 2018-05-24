The Carter Family, the Jackson 5, and now the Hemsworths? Chris Hemsworth is known for his acting, but in an adorable video he posted to social media on Wednesday night, Hemsworth and his kids sing along to "Wrecking Ball" by his brother's longtime girlfriend Miley Cyrus. And yes, they do a mean rendition.

In the clip, the Avengers actor and his kids turn their living room into a stage. Hemsworth, wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up, dramatically throws his arms up as the chorus of Cyrus' hit from her 2013 album Bangerz begins. He passionately lip-syncs:

"I came in like a wrecking ball

I never hit so hard in love

All I wanted was to break your walls

All you ever did was wreck me."

His children — daughter India Rose, 6, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 4 — follow suit, jumping up and down and truly giving the performance their all.

It all goes smoothly until their dog decides to get in on the action, and playfully jumps up at Hemsworth, who hits the ground and begins rolling around. Hemsworth captioned the video, '"What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor," and tagged both his brother Liam and Cyrus.

Cyrus responded, tweeting the video with three heart emojis. Clearly the singer approves, though Liam has yet to respond to the video himself.

Hemsworth's followers echoed that same sentiment, and enthusiastically responded to the video.

Hemsworth has plenty of reasons to sing and dance. His new movie, Avengers: Infinity War, scored the biggest opening weekend ever, according to The Hollywood Reporter, raking in $258 million in North America and nearly $383 million worldwide, for a combined total of $641 million, which is $100 million higher than the previous worldwide record holder, 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

However, Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the movie might be putting the hammer down. In an interview with USA Today in January, Hemsworth confirmed that the upcoming fourth Avengers film, he had not signed on to play Thor again.

"Contractually, right now — yeah, this is it. I’m done. I won’t be playing the character again," he told the publication. "It’s sort of a scary thought ... This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it’s potentially finishing."

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

However, in the same interview Hemsworth also said that he and director Taika Waititi had enjoyed brainstorming about potential ideas for another Thor movie. "I felt like we re-invented him," he told USA Today. "There is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to."

Playing a superhero is a serious time commitment, and Hemsworth's desire to spend more time with his family was one of the reasons he was considering stepping away.

"I want to be able to take the kids to school," he said in an interview with The Sunday Times in January, per ComicBook.com. "I may even be off all year ... My wife and I were talking the other day about how the years are flying by: our daughter is five and a half and the boys are three and a half, and however much time you do have together, it never seems like enough."

Regardless of whether Hemsworth turns in his cape, fans can look forward to seeing him in at least one more Marvel movie when Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. And if he does decide to take a break from acting, he just may be able to join Cyrus on her next tour.