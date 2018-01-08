Chrissy Metz's 2018 Golden Globes Dress Was Perfectly Chic

Chrissy Metz is officially one to watch on the red carpet. The This is Us star not only attracts our attention due to her incredible performance as Kate Pearson on the much-loved show, but also for her classic, Old Hollywood style. Pair these two factors together, and what do you get? The unstoppable force that was Chrissy Metz on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Stepping out in a glittering, off-the-shoulder gown in the evening go-to black, Metz turned heads as she made her way into The Beverly Hilton, where the award show was held. But, of course, this next-level style thing is nothing new. Whether she's wearing all black at the Golden Globes, a teal gown on the Emmy's red carpet, or a silky navy blue dress at the People's Choice Awards, Metz never fails to impress.

She has designers clamoring to dress her, which is an excellent change we're finally starting to see for plus-size actresses, who have often been overlooked by designers in the past. And Metz knows how to keep us on our toes, too. At last year's Golden Globes, for example, she stunned everyone by not wearing one of the two custom Christian Soriano dresses we thought she'd wear, instead choosing to don a purple velvet Nathan Paul dress. Because she's cool and surprising like that.

All of her glorious red carpet moments led up to Sunday night's show. Metz was nominated for her second Golden Globe award, so she had to wear something worthy of the stage. Let's all take a moment to fully appreciate the gown she chose to wear.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If ever there was a red carpet dress, this is it. Metz looked amazing in all black, which she wore in support of the Time's Up movement. A few hours before the awards show, the star posted about it on her Instagram page, along with the #WhyIWearBlack hashtag and a caption that red, "All for one and one for all."

Like many celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet, Metz found it important to protest all the gender inequality and sexual assault that's been coming to light in Hollywood recently.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her dress for the evening wasn't just some LBD. No. It was a glittering, glorious, off-the-shoulder gown, with three-quarter length sleeves, a sequined sash, and skirt that gradually went sheer.

The dress stopped just shy of her ankles. This was all well and good, since it offered us a glimpse of her strappy sandals which were perfect for the California heat.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The star didn't disappoint when it came to her hair and makeup, either. She wore her long locks down, in a super casual but totally beautiful way. Her loose waves paired with the drama of the dress — one was casual, one was bold.

A cool combo, don't you think?

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Metz went for sultry makeup. Her lashes — which seemed to go on for days — stood out from her brown, smoky eye. Her eyebrows were perfection. And her deep red lips were the perfect touch.

The amazing actress went with gold jewelry, which brought out the blonde and red tones in her hair.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Besides wearing all black, the actress also wore a Time's Up pin. It was a popular choice on the red carpet, and many celebs were right there with her. According to The New York Times, "Time’s Up ... is an initiative created by several hundred actresses and female agents, writers, directors and entertainment executives to fight sexual misconduct across the country."

With her bold statement dress, and her bold statement pin, Chrissy was truly looking as chic as ever.