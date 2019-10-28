Chrissy Teigen Heavily Researched John Legend When They First Started Dating

After more than 10 years together, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now sharing new details about the very beginning of their relationship. In the couple's Vanity Fair profile, Teigen revealed she researched Legend very thoroughly when they first started dating to find out what he was all about. Knowing how deeply she's embedded in internet culture, it makes total sense that this is the approach she took while getting to know her future husband.

While fans likely already knew Teigen and Legend met on the set of his "Stereo" music video in 2006, there's a specific cameraman who made it all happen. As explained in Vanity Fair, the cameraman that Legend hired for the video previously photographed Teigen and showed those photos to the singer. When the pair started casually dating, Legend was in the spotlight and Teigen's modeling career was just beginning, which meant she wanted to fully cover her bases and find out everything she possibly could on gossip sites.

“He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” Teigen recalled. “I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything.” But regardless of whatever rumors Teigen may have discovered, she and Legend stuck together.

Legend told the magazine that things between him and Teigen "got serious pretty quickly," in part because Teigen entertained him so much. "What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts," he said. "I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.”

In those early days, Teigen shared that she didn't have much money, and Legend would sometimes wire her cash to Western Union and reserve a room at the Ritz-Carlton for them when he was in town playing a concert. Now, things are much different — Legend has landed himself an EGOT, while Teigen is known for her modeling career, her cookbooks, her TV appearances, and of course, her Twitter personality.

This isn't the first time that Legend and Teigen have spoken about the early days of their relationship. In a June 2019 interview with Access, Legend said they had "instant chemistry." ""It was at least lust at first sight for both of us and then, you know, obviously it developed in that day and that moment,” he said of meeting Teigen on his video set in '06.

It's been 13 years since that first meeting and a lot has changed. Now, Teigen are Legend are married with two kids — and presumably a lot less internet research is going on.