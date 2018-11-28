Just a few months ago, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated two major milestones: their fifth wedding anniversary and the 12th year since the day they met. Over the past few years, it’s without a doubt that they have become one of the internet’s favorite couples. So why not look back at Legend and Teigen's relationship timeline? Teigen is the queen of Twitter and Legend is… well, a legend. Just this year, he made history by winning an EGOT (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

They have two of the most adorable kids ever, Luna and Miles. They lovingly troll each other on social media on a regular basis. They both have thriving careers in their respective fields. And now they're bringing their love to a television set near you with NBC's A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy special.

You know those couples that just seem like they were meant to be? These two certainly fit the bill. A great image of a healthy relationship that we can all aspire to. So considering how wonderful their relationship seems, it can be a little hard to believe that it all started on a music video set, a late-night rendezvous, and burgers.

Here’s how the internet’s favorite couple found their way together.

September 2006: Burgers & Hooking Up The First Day They Meet johnlegendVEVO on YouTube Legend and Teigen met on Sept. 14, 2006, on the set of his “Stereo” music video. In a 2014 interview with Cosmo, Teigen recalled the day of the 14-hour shoot. That night they went back to his hotel room, ate In-N-Out burgers, and, "I'm not going to lie. We hooked up," she confessed. But then he had to go on tour, putting things on pause.

2007: A Year Of Texting & A Pseudo-Breakup Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While the singer was on tour, they kept in touch. Legend talked to Entertainment Tonight about how her fell in love with Teigen's personality over the phone: "[At the beginning of our relationship] we were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor," he told them. "We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is." Teigen joked about a brief breakup they had, in a 2016 interview with Cosmo. “Early on in the relationship, I was on tour with him and he’d gotten sick,” she explained. “He was feeling really bummed and stressed out. He was like, 'I can’t be in a relationship right now.'” “That lasted for one day," she said. "Literally, a day. I knew it came from a place other than us not working."

December 2011: Legend Proposes During A Trip To The Maldives FABLifeShow on YouTube On their second wedding anniversary, Teigen gave the deets about how Legend popped the question during a Christmas trip to the Maldives, on an episode of FABLife. It started off a little rocky, with an argument about Christmas presents and airport security almost ruining the surprise, but all’s well that ends well.

June 2013: Legend Releases "All of Me," Which Was Written About Teigen johnlegendVEVO on YouTube Teigen told the Huffington Post that when she first heard "All Of Me," she immediately knew the song was about her. "She loved the song and cried when she heard it," Legend told People in 2013. She starred in the intimate music video, which was filmed in Lake Como, Italy, the same place where they'd have their wedding that fall.

September 2013: A Last-Minute Wedding In NY Before The Beautiful Lake Como Ceremony Just a few days before their grand Lake Como nuptials, the two legally tied the knot in the States. “We are dumb and didn’t realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City,” Teigen told E! News. So they went to the courthouse during Fashion Week to make it official. On Sept. 14, 2013, the two had their star-studded Italian ceremony.

October 2015: Announcing Teigen's First Pregnancy After trying to have a baby for some time, the couple announced Teigen was pregnant with their first child with this endearing Instagram post. Teigen later shared that the child was conceived by way of IVF, and that she chose for her baby to be a girl.

April 2016: Welcoming Baby Luna On April 14, 2016, Teigen gave birth to Luna Simone Stephens.

November 2017: Luna’s Adorable Announcement For Baby #2 In this beyond adorable Instagram video, Luna announces to the world that Teigen has a “bibi” in her tummy. A few months later, Teigen tweeted explaining how she knew she was having a boy. Since the couple had to conceive using IVF, they happened to only have a boy embryo left.

May 2018: Teigen Gives Birth To Legend's Literal Twin On May 16, 2018, Teigen gave birth to Miles Theodore Stephens.