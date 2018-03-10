This past week hasn't exactly been an easy one for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The husband and wife have spent the last few days mourning their beloved English bulldog, Puddy, but by the start of the weekend, the family was able to find some light in a dark place. Teigen and Legend took a family trip to Disney in Hong Kong, and the photos from their mini vacay are sure to make you instantly smile.

Along with baby Luna and Teigen, Legend has been traveling for his tour in Asia. And it looks like they jetted off to Hong Kong this weekend, likely for a few laughs and some good times with Mickey, Minnie, and other legendary Disney characters. And since no vacation is complete without photos to document the experience, the soon-to-be parents of two took to their respective Instagram pages to post photos and videos of their daughter Luna living her absolute best life exploring Disneyland.

Late Friday night, Legend shared an adorable photo of the 1-year-old looking happy as can be while cuddled up in his arms and dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Judging by how awestruck they both look, it might be safe to assume that the photo was taken while they were checking out one of the park's many attractions.

Seriously, the amount of joy in this photo is enough to bring tears to your eyes. Disneyland tends to have that sort of effect on people. The "Love Me Now" singer also shared a photo of Luna dressed in Minnie Mouse ears, looking equally as satisfied.

The sweetest post of them all, however, was Teigen's short video of Luna giving a Minnie Mouse character performer a hug, jokingly writing in the video's caption, "she lets me hug her once a week."

It's great to see the famous family in such good spirits, especially after the emotional last few days they've had. Teigen revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday that the dog they raised for 10 years passed away.

After Puddy's death, the model and Lip Sync Battle host posted a tear-jerking tribute to the dog that read,

"It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."

Following that, she spent most of the day posting a series of photos and videos the family's time with the dog throughout the years. She even explained in one post that Puddy had been married to his bulldog wife, Pippa, in a video made by herself and Legend.

But because this is Teigen we're talking about, the 32-year-old also coped with the situation by hilariously trolling her friends on Instagram, leaving morbid comments underneath their happy photos like, "My dog died," and "Glad to see your [sic] so happy my dog died." You know what they say: Laughter is the best medicine.

By Friday afternoon, it appeared that Teigen feeling slightly better, when she shared a video of Luna and Legend dancing and clapping along to the tune being played by one of Luna's baby toys. "Eyes still puffy from puddy tears but they keep me happy," she captioned it.

Leave it to Disneyland to be the force that can put a smile on anyone's face, even after dealing with such a heartbreaking loss. They definitely don't call it the happiest place on earth for nothing.