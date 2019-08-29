The Teigen-Legend family is once again living their best lives on a luxurious vacation. Thankfully, they are also sharing pictures on social media for everyone to enjoy. For example, Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo of Luna modeling in Thailand. If you haven't seen the image yet, you definitely want to stop what you're doing to check out the perfection.

On Aug. 29, Teigen posted an Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter posing on a rock in a pink swimsuit. She looks like a mini-Teigen, who of course isn't a stranger to the modeling world. The Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author captioned the post, "oh dear @mj_day." MJ Day is the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It's no secret that Luna is her mom's twin, but to see her modeling shows that she really does have Teigen's skills and talent. Maybe one day she'll be on a magazine cover? Teigen first appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2010, so there's always a chance for Luna, if that's the career path she ends up choosing.

As for Day, she totally thinks Luna has talent. She commented on Teigen's Instagram, "Effortless beauty [check mark] Chic suit [check mark] Owns that rock [check mark] TOE POINT [five check marks] #callmeLuna." Day is right, Luna totally kills it in this photo.

If you think Legend was going to let Teigen take all the credit for Luna's modeling picture, you're wrong. He couldn't help but step in and claim Instagram dad status. The EGOT winner commented, "I'm the @yutsai of Instagram dads." (After a fan pointed out Legend tagged the wrong person, the singer clarified he meant to tag @yutsai88, YuTsai, a professional photographer.) And, yes, Teigen corrected her husband by replying, "I took this." Legend responded, "true, you took it from me."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram (screenshot)

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram (screenshot)

They can't help but troll each other, which is obviously all fun and games. Ever since the Bring the Funny judge called out Legend's lack of Instagram skills, he's been defending his IG talents. It all started on Aug. 25 when Teigen jokingly dissed Legend on Instagram by captioning a photo of herself and Luna, "I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john)."

Legend didn't let his wife's tongue-in-cheek message slide and followed-up by posting an Instagram of Teigen that he captioned, "When your wife says you're a bad Instagram husband but you're like..." Teigen, like she did above, commented, "I took this." The Voice coach responded, "take that back!" That same day Legend shared another photo, this time of Luna and Teigen and wrote, "Photo by....me! #goodinstagramhusband."

Eventually, Legend redeemed himself on Aug. 27 when he shared a stunning Instagram of Teigen. He wrote next to it, "My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband." Even Kris Jenner applauded Legend's IG skills by responding with one of her famous lines, "You're doing amazing sweetie!!!"

One may have thought the Instagram battle between Teigen and Legend was over, but that certainly doesn't seem to be the case. They are still joking around with each other over who has the better IG skills. So much so, Legend has hilariously now claimed both Instagram husband and dad status.