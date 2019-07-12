Twitter went down today, and the site's unofficial mayor didn't know how to react. On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen responded to the Twitter outage by tweeting that she posted a tweet to Instagram during the site's time offline, which checks out. The Bring the Funny judge did indeed turn to Instagram in her time of need, not to post a photo, but rather to share a screenshot of a tweet-length note.

Teigen's Instagram tweet reads, "TWITTER IS DOWN I DON'T KNOW WHERE ELSE TO SAY THIS AHHHHHH." She went on to caption the image, "I'm stress shopping. I don't want any of these hats." The cookbook author is known for her social media presence, which includes plenty of funny commentary about her life and the world on Twitter, so it's no surprise that she echoed the sentiments of social media users everywhere when she expressed her pain over having nowhere to complain about Twitter being down.

When Twitter finally returned, she shared that her desperation to tweet led her to post her thoughts on Instagram, and then she went on to joke that she wanted to have a garage sale and invite all of her Twitter followers in order to sell the "five ugly hats" that she stress bought during the outage. Teigen noted she needed to ask her husband, John Legend, first, and when a fan asked her about asking permission, she hilariously responded, "well he did buy the garage + rest of the house."

See, that kind of quality commentary is exactly why Twitter should never go down. Teigen's humor shines on the site, and let's face it, the internet would be lost without her witty comebacks and hilarious observations — not to mention her ability to laugh at herself.

On Monday, July 8, the Cravings author accidentally posted the entire premiere episode of her new show, NBC's Bring the Funny, on Twitter, and it took 30 minutes for her to be alerted to the mistake. She shared a "for viewing purposes" only video to her feed instead of a clip as she intended, and she wrote, "GUYSSSSSS! so excited to share a clip of my new show BRING THE FUNNY!! Premieres TOMORROW, 10PM after AGT on @NBC!!!!"

After being made aware of her mistake, Teigen brought out her best Twitter comedy chops. "Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number," she tweeted.

This is the kind of hilarity that the world missed out on while Twitter was down. Clearly, these outages will not stand. The queen of Twitter needs somewhere to share her jokes, thoughts, and videos of her mom's amazing looking noodle dishes. Because as much as Teigen needs Twitter, Teigen fans need her tweets even more.

Here's hoping that Twitter won't have another outage anytime soon — but just in case it does, you can keep calm and find Teigen's tweets on Instagram.