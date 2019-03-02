It seems like it was just yesterday when little Luna was learning to walk, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter is almost three now, and she's got a brand new hobby. Chrissy Teigen shared two new videos of Luna on Instagram that reveal her little one is now taking dance classes. And you better believe she's slaying her lessons already.

The first video features the 2-year-old trying her hand at walking on her tip toes, practicing a plié, and throwing in a few high kicks for good measure. She does all of this while looking cute as a button in her little dance outfit while her mom filmed from outside. Teigen captioned the video, "First dance class!!"

While the first video is sweet, the second is sure to make you crack up. This time Luna's practicing pointing her feet by jumping over sunflowers. She does great with the jumping bit, but when the teacher tries to get her to zig-zag through a line of tiny teddy bears, she decides to go around them instead before wandering off completely. Teigen can be heard giggling as she wonders, "What is she doing?"

Continuing her reign as the most adorable celebrity kid (a title she shares with her baby brother, Miles), that's what.

Age 2 has been a big year for Luna. In addition to starting dance classes, she also became a big sister, started attending preschool, and is even helping her mom deal with her anxiety. In a January interview with Good Housekeeping, the Cravings author explained how playing with her daughter lets her get in touch with her inner kid.

"Luna’s bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before," Teigen told the publication. "Now, I get to be goofy and silly. Luna has this crazy obsession with having me do her nails, so when you find things that they love, you turn that into entertainment, like 'Oh my gosh, let's have a tea party with lion and Big Bird. Pick a nail color and Mommy will do your nails.' She finds joy in these little things and they're the kind of thing that she will talk about all week at school, and I have a feeling that it'll be the kind of thing that she’s going to remember when she's older."

When it comes to parenting, Teigen and Legend tend to be open and honest with their fans about their trials, triumphs, and everything in between. They've let fans watch Luna grow up via social media, while also letting her be a normal little kid. That balance can't be easy, but it's one these super-parents seem to have achieved. And there's no doubt that Luna is flourishing.

Teigen shared a third video of her daughter playing with Legend and a couple of Cat in the Hat hats. In the video, Luna shows off her ability to spell her name, and make her dad laugh. She seems to be following in her mom's footsteps as the ultimate multitasker.

Luna's dance classes are yet another new adventure for this amazing little kid who is definitely living her best toddler life.