To paraphrase modern day philosophers the Backstreet Boys: I don’t care who you are, where you’re from—no one can resist the siren call of Cinnabon. The scent of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll paired with the caffeinated promise of Cinnamon Roll Cold Brew is enough to break even the strongest among us while waiting in the airport during a layover or walking through the mall like a disillusioned 90s teen. Now, our will power is being tested once again...This time, in the form of Cinnabon Churro Swirls. She’s a churro coated with Cinnabon’s signature cinnamon spice blend, honey, and she’s here to rock your world.

“We are thrilled to incorporate our signature Cinnabon swirl to our irresistible Churros,” said president of Cinnabon Kristen Hartman in a press release. THRILLED, she said. Isn’t it great to be alive and still be able to be thrilled by a churro? Even our best days could be improved with a churro. Churro for President.

Hartman continues, “An innovative spin on a classic treat our fans know and love, our Churro Swirls are made with the same quality ingredients as our cinnamon rolls and provide another way to enjoy our iconic baked goods.” It’s basically just a churro in the shape of a cinnamon roll which, like, why not. I’ll take thirteen.

If the Churro Swirl leaves you unimpressed — It’s just a churro, you scoff — Cinnabon is also given customers the privilege/authority to COMBINE TWO CHURRO SWIRLS AND PUT FROSTING IN THE MIDDLE. Yes, with your human dollars, you can purchase a Churro Frosting Sandwich. She’s one Churro Swirl, smothered with Cinnabon’s Signature cream cheese frosting, and then topped with another Churro Swirl. She. Is. PERFECTION.

You wanna get buckwild in a Cinnabon? You wanna throw caution to the wind and just turn your life over to the Cinnabon gods? Congratulations. You have unlocked the ultimate churro treat: Cinnabon’s Churro Ice Cream sandwich. She is the final evolution of the Churro Swirl: Carvel vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two Churro Swirls. She is only available at selection Cinnabon locations. (She is, of course, too powerful for a nationwide release.)

These new churro creation are available now for a limited time at Cinnabon bakeries across this great (?) nation. If you want just one Churro Swirl, you’ll need to fork over $2.49 and just a sprinkling of your dignity. The Churro Frosting Sandwich costs $4.99 every day for the rest of your life, as you will likely require one of these sandwiches, every day, for the rest of your life.

If this does not satisfy your craving for cinnamon roll content, and you don’t want to have to resort to carrying a 30 gallon barrel of Cinnabon frosting, perhaps you can try making this beginner cinnamon roll recipe at home. Make sure you turn the smell up real loud so I know when to come over.

If your churro senses are tingling, join the club: the world loves a good churro. The happiest place in the world even recently added a spicy twist of the cinnamon-y treat. Disneyland’s spicy Caliente churro apparently tastes like if a churro was coated in Red Hots candy. Can’t justify a trip to Disneyland just for churros? I get it. Dunkin Donuts’ donut fries, while not technically churros, are basically just churros without the classic churro ridges. Do you prefer your churros crunchy, not hot, and actually just chips? You’re in luck because churro-flavored Bugles, exclusively available at 7-Eleven, are now a thing the exist.

You didn’t hear this from me, but you could even dip your churro-flavored Bugles in a tub of cream cheese frosting for a more desperate, DIY version of Cinnabon's new Churro Swirl. On an unrelated note, I am off to a 7-Eleven.