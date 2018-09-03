You would think that a day off from work or school was enough to make you happy, and it probably is. However, there's even more good news in the form of sales, and ColourPop's 2018 Labor Day sale is going to knock your socks off. Not only is the brand already known for their low prices and quality products, but for the extended weekend, they're giving their loyal fans even more of a great deal.

What's in ColourPop's Labor Day sale? Everything. Yes, really. The brand is giving customers a whopping 25 percent off site wide, and while the brand does put a caveat that there are some exclusions, it certainly seems like the vast majority of the site is on sale, including new launches like the brand's Jelly Much eyeshadows and their No Filter face products. It's basically Christmas for Labor Day for beauty lovers.

As for how to shop the ColourPop Labor Day sale, it couldn't be easier. The brand has no promo code. Instead, they have already marked down the prices on their site so fans know how much the 25 percent discount brings down the price. Once you've added everything you want to your cart, simply check out, and you're good to go. Let's just say that it's a good day to be a ColourPop fan.

If you're thinking that some of their more recent products won't be included, there's some even better news for you: they are! Recently, ColourPop released an innovative water-based jelly shadow known as Jelly Much. These ultra pigmented shadows are a mix of duo chromes and metallics that give a major impact on the eye. While normally $8, the price has been dropped to only $6 per shadow.

The other exciting new items you should shop? The brand's complexion line. A few months ago, ColourPop announced that they'd heard fans requests and branched out into foundation. The ColourPop No Filter Foundation, No Filter Pressed Powder, and No Filter Loose Powder joined their already existing concealer and made it possible to create a full face using only products from the brand. Despite the hype around the products, they're also included in the brand's Labor Day deals.

If you've been wanting to try ColourPop's foundation, now is definitely the time.

If you're thinking it's just cosmetics that are up for grabs, you'd be wrong. However, you'll probably be happy about it. ColourPop is also offering 25 percent off their tools as well. If you've been longing to try their brushes, they're even more affordable with their price cut by a fourth. The brand truly wasn't kidding when they said this Labor Day say was site wide.

If you want to shop ColourPop's 2018 Labor Day sale, you may want to move quickly. The sale lasts only as long as supplies do. If a product you've had your eye on sells out, you may just be out of luck. Head over to the ColourPop website now and grab your goodies. This deal is too good to miss.