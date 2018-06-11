Maybe La Prairie foundation smells like your rich great aunt (in the best way) or perhaps Clé De Peau's crystal-like packaging speaks to you on a spiritual level. That's all fine. For mere mortals, though (aka those with student loan debt), ColourPop's No Filter Foundation announcement is basically like the second coming of Christ. Not only is its shade range more diverse than Baskin-Robbins' ice cream flavors, but it won't cost you that much more either.

In case you missed the news, ColourPop announced last week that they were adding to their No Filter line of complexion products. The brand was already home to the No Filter Concealer, but the family is definitely growing now. They finally gave fans more of what they wanted and debuted a whopping 42 shades of foundation, three new loose powders, and six pressed powders. To say last week was a big week for ColourPop and its fans would be an understatement.

One of the reasons why fans are stoked for the new foundation? Its price point. ColourPop has always been known for their affordable prices, and that's not changing with the release of their No Filter Foundation. The new product rings in at only $12. High end brands are quaking.

As soon as ColourPop announced the upcoming launch of the foundation, the beauty internet basically broke. The brand's concealer had been a hit only a few months prior, and to have a full foundation coming? It's safe to say that fans were shook. It wasn't just because they knew it'd be affordable, though (except that did seem stoked about that, too).

One of the biggest feathers in their complexion hat was the fact that the brand didn't just launch with a few shades to see if people would love the product. ColourPop went all in and is debuted 42 (yes, more than Fenty Beauty) hues of their No Filter Foundation. What does that mean? Well, it means that the brand clearly values all of their loyal fans and is continuing to strive to be as inclusive of all people as possible.

ColourPop didn't stop at just creating affordable foundation, though. The brand took their commitment to base products even further, and it's a great day to be a beauty fan who loves a deal.

Alongside the No Filter Foundation, ColourPop is also launching their No Filter Pressed Powder which is set to come in six different shades as well as their No Filter Loose Powder which is available in three shades. As for the prices, both of the powders will retail for $9. So yes, you can go worship at the altar of ColourPop now.

How do fans feel about these new affordable launches? It seems like they feel pretty great about it.

Long term fans are stoked for the launch and the prices.

They've been waiting for this day to come for so long.

With such a low price and a track record of quality products, how could they not be stoked?

Of course, there's also the fact that there's a whopping 42 shades to choose from.

Perhaps that's why fans are ready to spend their hard earned cash.

Whether you're already a ColourPop devotee or just love an affordable find, everything about the new ColourPop No Filter Foundation seems like a win. With an inclusive shade range, incredible price tag, and some serious hype built up about the new foundation, this launch is sure to be one of the biggest of the year. Mark your calendars for June 14, fans, because ColourPop foundation is coming.