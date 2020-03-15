One former star of The Bachelor franchise has strong feelings about the latest season. On Friday, Colton Underwood called out Bachelor producers on Instagram, criticizing the show for putting Peter Weber in a difficult position and the star for not standing his ground.

Colton shared his unfiltered thoughts about Peter's season on his Instagram Story, per Entertainment Tonight. "Since I was silenced this season and opted to not watch it, I can't go into detail," he wrote. "What I can say is I feel like it was way overproduced and both parties could have done a much better job (Peter and production.)"

On Tuesday night, Peter's season came to a dramatic conclusion, with the pilot proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia, only to break off the engagement two months later. Bachelor host Chris Harrison flew to Alabama to talk with Madison Prewett, who broke up with Peter before the final rose. Madison and Peter got back together and revealed plans to give the relationship another go on After the Final Rose.

But the drama didn't end there — The Bachelor star's mother, Barbara, shared her disapproval of the relationship on-air during the finale. "Everyone that knows him knows it's not going to work," she said. during the episode. Barbara might have been right: Madison and Peter announced their official split on Thursday. Peter addressed the breakup on Instagram, writing, "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us."

On his IG Story, Colton suggested that, "you have to trust your gut," and Peter could have pushed back against the production team's decisions. "Peter could have stood up for himself and put his foot down when the TV show part of things started to control his relationships," he continued. "Production could have helped guide him better." The former-Bachelor added that he felt bad about how Peter's journey ended, writing, "I do feel very sorry for Pete."

During his own season of The Bachelor, Colton also had a dramatic season finale. The former-NFL star famously hopped a fence to escape production and go after Cassie Randolph, who felt unready for marriage and decided to leave during the final episode. Breaking with convention, Underwood broke-up with remaining contestants Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, and opted-out of a proposal. Instead, Colton and Cassie began a relationship on their own terms, and remain together.

As for the next Bachelor star, whoever he may be, Underwood advised them to be weary of the producers. "They don't care about you. It's show BUSINESS," he wrote. "Can't take it personally, but be smart. I stood up for myself and took back control of my relationship and show."