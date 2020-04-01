No one ever said being the Bachelor was easy, but based on the recent remarks Colton Underwood made about Peter Weber's Bachelor season, it seems that the former NFL player ultimately believes there's only one person to blame for all the extra drama the pilot faced throughout his journey — and that's Peter himself. "I just would've loved to see Peter stand up for himself more and put his foot down," Colton stated during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm not only saying stand up to some of the women on his season, but even with production and things going on behind the scenes."

It's true that Peter didn't appear to have much control over his own season. The drama among the other women dominated a vast majority of Peter's journey and he came across as indecisive about what he wanted more often than not. Yet Colton thinks if he'd only shown a bit more backbone during the process and not let himself get pushed around so much, he may have been able to find the happy ending he was searching for.

"I just would've loved for Peter to be like, 'Listen guys, this is what I want, this is what we need to figure out, we need to get this done,'" Colton explained. "There's certain things... you just wanna shake him and be like, 'Dude take back control. This is your story, you are going to be Peter after this. You're not going to be the Bachelor forever. So if you want a healthy, strong relationship after this, you are going to have to fight for it.'"

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Of course, Colton would know a thing or two about pushing back against Bachelor protocol and taking the season into his own hands. The guy quite literally jumped over a fence and quit the show in order to pursue, Cassie Randolph, the woman he wanted to be with. Cassie wasn't ready for a big commitment like an engagement, so instead of forging on with someone else that he cared less about, he risked it all in order to date her. And given that the two of them are still happily together, it all seemed to work out for the best.

Peter's approach was a little different, however. When Madison self-eliminated, Peter proceeded to get engaged to Hannah Ann, even though Madi was the one he was clearly in love with. And despite ending his engagement and reuniting with Madi after filming was over, the two of them decided to part ways just two days after his season finale aired. And it was all that back-and-forth that Colton thinks led to Peter's downfall. "I think that's more so what I would've wanted to see from him — just some certainty one way or another," he added. "Just being like, 'Listen I need this. I don't know if I'm gonna find it here, but at least this is what I need and what I'm gonna fight for.'"

Not that Colton thinks it was entirely Peter's fault. While speaking with Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Colton pointed out that the producers held some of the blame as well. "I feel like that’s the producers job is to sort of help guide the lead, guide the person I felt like they hung him out to dry in so many different ways and set him up for failure," he explained.

But at this point, what's done is done, and at the end of the day, let's not forget that this is Barb's world and we're all just lucky enough to be living in it.