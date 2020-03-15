Could she BE any more bored from quarantine? Courteney Cox’s TikTok dance challenge while quarantined confused her Friends co-star Matthew Perry. As the country grapples with social distancing and self isolation amid the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cox shared a TikTok of her participating in the “Why is Everything Chrome?” dance challenge on her Instagram on Saturday.

“Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me?” Cox captioned the post with a reference to her daughter, Coco Arquette, and partner, Johnny McDaid. She hashtagged “#bored” and “#quarantine.” Cox’s video then prompted a response from Perry, who portrayed the Chandler Bing to Cox’s Monica Geller on Friends for 10 seasons. He wrote in the comments’ section, “Hi honey, what the hell just happened?”

The interaction comes after Perry officially joined Instagram in February. He remained one of the last Friends alums who didn’t have an Instagram presence. He succeeded Jennifer Aniston, who finally joined Instagram in October 2019 and temporarily broke the social media platform with her inaugural post: a selfie with her fellow Friends stars Cox, Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she captioned the viral post. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

Cox’s TikTok isn’t the only thing to celebrate: HBO Max confirmed last month that an unscripted Friends reunion special with the core cast was in the works. Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, Perry, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer will all executive produce the special from Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Along with the reunion special, all 10 seasons of the hit NBC comedy will be available to stream on HBO Max, set to launch sometime in May.

While COVID-19 precautions has led to the shutdown of various TV shows and films, it’s unclear if and how the virus will impact the unscripted Friends special. So far, Euphoria, Real Time with Bill Maher, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and The Righteous Gemstones are among the HBO programs that have halted production in an effort to minimize the virus’ spread.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.